Holi brand campaigns 2024 celebrate togetherness and self-expression

Holi gives brands the chance to capitalise on the festive spirit by creating deals and discounts across products. This year brand campaigns collectively capture the excitement surrounding Holi, reflecting the traditions associated with it. Let's take a look at them.

Hiya Rupreja
Isn't Holi a festival we all eagerly wait for, whether children or adults? This Hindu festival of colours takes place every spring, signifying new beginnings as it welcomes the arrival of the spring season and celebrates the end of winter. 

Holi is a day that gives brands the chance to capitalise on the festive spirit by creating deals and discounts across varied products. By leveraging on the excitement surrounding the occasion, brands aim to connect with their consumers and drive sales. Aligning with Holi festivities enhances brand visibility while strengthening connections with customers, leading to mutual benefits and meaningful engagement.

Crocs' Holi campaign featuring its new brand ambassadors Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani, embraced the spirit of #ComeAsYouAre, celebrating individuality and self-expression, combined with the collective jubilation of Holi – a festival that epitomizes hues of togetherness and joy. Halidrams' film concluded with the tagline ‘Khulke Khilao Holi,” inviting everyone to fully immerse themselves in the joy of Holi. Whereas for Parle-G, the message for Holi takes off from the ongoing campaign - ‘Genius wohi, jo auron ke khushi mein paye apni khushi?'

These brand campaigns collectively capture the excitement surrounding Holi, reflecting the traditions associated with it.  Here's a look at a few other brand campaigns that we came across:

 

Crocs 

 

Halidrams 

 

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

 

Noise

Fortune

 

 

Sony India 

 

Parle G

 

Juice 

 

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating Holi that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below. 

