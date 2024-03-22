Holi brand campaigns 2024 celebrate togetherness and self-expression

Holi is a day that gives brands the chance to capitalise on the festive spirit by creating deals and discounts across varied products. By leveraging on the excitement surrounding the occasion, brands aim to connect with their consumers and drive sales. Aligning with Holi festivities enhances brand visibility while strengthening connections with customers, leading to mutual benefits and meaningful engagement.

Crocs' Holi campaign featuring its new brand ambassadors Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani, embraced the spirit of #ComeAsYouAre, celebrating individuality and self-expression, combined with the collective jubilation of Holi – a festival that epitomizes hues of togetherness and joy. Halidrams' film concluded with the tagline ‘Khulke Khilao Holi,” inviting everyone to fully immerse themselves in the joy of Holi. Whereas for Parle-G, the message for Holi takes off from the ongoing campaign - ‘Genius wohi, jo auron ke khushi mein paye apni khushi?'

These brand campaigns collectively capture the excitement surrounding Holi, reflecting the traditions associated with it. Here's a look at a few other brand campaigns that we came across:

