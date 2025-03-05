India’s win over Australia sets off a moment marketing blitz

India's emphatic victory over Australia not only avenged their heartbreaking defeat on 19 November 2023 but also secured their spot in the finals, with Virat Kohli standing tall and other players delivering a strong performance. The match became a perfect moment for brands to unleash their creativity, flooding social media with witty and celebratory posts.

Prime Video hailed 'King Kohli' for coming to India's rescue, while Swiggy Instamart declared that 'revenge' had been delivered. Netflix India kept it crisp, saying Kohli 'came, won hearts, and left,' and JioSaavn added flair by calling his knock seedhe maut for the Aussies.

Each brand creatively tied its messaging to the high-voltage match, making the celebration of India's win not just a sporting moment but also a marketing win.

Here is a look at the brand creatives celebrating India's win against Australia.

Maggi

Amazon Prime Video India

Swiggy Instamart

Revenge for 19th November, 2023 has been delivered 🥹❤️#IndvsAus — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) March 4, 2025

ye jeetne ki aadat ho gayeli hai apun ko 🧿#indvsaus pic.twitter.com/vCP507tbUA — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) March 4, 2025

AJIO

Opposite team ko life jacket pehen leni chahiye, kyunki unke jeetne ke sapne doob chuke hain #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Fvrt7G8nhw — AJIO (@AJIOLife) March 4, 2025

Put their jerseys in a museum cause this match will go down in history 🫡#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Km1Iweb85s — AJIO (@AJIOLife) March 4, 2025

Reliance JIO

Netflix India

BookMyShow

Jio Saavn

boAt

No Khada hu aaj bhi wahi, only Chak De India 🇮🇳#IndiavsAustralia — boAt (@RockWithboAt) March 4, 2025

Renaming Bassheads because it reminds me of Travis Head 😭 pic.twitter.com/BMiDzW93Yp — boAt (@RockWithboAt) March 4, 2025

Naukri.com

Wakefit

Spotify

All our hearts and our screens sing the same tune #INDvAUS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Rs9SALKMWc — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) March 4, 2025

Flipkart

Shaadi.com

ixigo

Wishing Awwstralia a safe journey home ✈️#IndvsAusSemifinal — ixigo (@ixigo) March 4, 2025

CROMA

Uber India

Google India

Domino's India

Policybazaar

Pathkind Labs

Yatra.com

Yousta Fashion

Did you come across any other interesting brand creatives on the India vs Australia match that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us.