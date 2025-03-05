Advertisment
Topical Spot

India’s win over Australia sets off a moment marketing blitz

From Prime Video’s 'King Kohli' shoutout to Swiggy Instamart’s 'revenge delivered', brands celebrated India’s win over Australia with clever creatives. Here's a look at them.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
sindia vs australia brand creatives

India's emphatic victory over Australia not only avenged their heartbreaking defeat on 19 November 2023 but also secured their spot in the finals, with Virat Kohli standing tall and other players delivering a strong performance. The match became a perfect moment for brands to unleash their creativity, flooding social media with witty and celebratory posts.

Prime Video hailed 'King Kohli' for coming to India's rescue, while Swiggy Instamart declared that 'revenge' had been delivered. Netflix India kept it crisp, saying Kohli 'came, won hearts, and left,' and JioSaavn added flair by calling his knock seedhe maut for the Aussies.

Each brand creatively tied its messaging to the high-voltage match, making the celebration of India's win not just a sporting moment but also a marketing win.

Here is a look at the brand creatives celebrating India's win against Australia.

Maggi

 

Amazon Prime Video India

Swiggy Instamart

AJIO

Reliance JIO

Netflix India

BookMyShow

Jio Saavn

boAt

Naukri.com

Wakefit

Spotify

Flipkart

Shaadi.com

ixigo

CROMA

Uber India

Google India

Domino's India

Policybazaar

Pathkind Labs

Yatra.com

Yousta Fashion

 

brand creatives Virat Kohli ICC Champions Trophy india vs Australia Champions Trophy