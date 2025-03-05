India’s win over Australia sets off a moment marketing blitz

India's emphatic victory over Australia not only avenged their heartbreaking defeat on 19 November 2023 but also secured their spot in the finals, with Virat Kohli standing tall and other players delivering a strong performance. The match became a perfect moment for brands to unleash their creativity, flooding social media with witty and celebratory posts.
Prime Video hailed 'King Kohli' for coming to India's rescue, while Swiggy Instamart declared that 'revenge' had been delivered. Netflix India kept it crisp, saying Kohli 'came, won hearts, and left,' and JioSaavn added flair by calling his knock seedhe maut for the Aussies.
Each brand creatively tied its messaging to the high-voltage match, making the celebration of India's win not just a sporting moment but also a marketing win.
Here is a look at the brand creatives celebrating India's win against Australia.
Maggi
Amazon Prime Video India
Swiggy Instamart
Revenge for 19th November, 2023 has been delivered 🥹❤️#IndvsAus— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) March 4, 2025
ye jeetne ki aadat ho gayeli hai apun ko 🧿#indvsaus pic.twitter.com/vCP507tbUA— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) March 4, 2025
AJIO
Opposite team ko life jacket pehen leni chahiye, kyunki unke jeetne ke sapne doob chuke hain #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Fvrt7G8nhw— AJIO (@AJIOLife) March 4, 2025
Put their jerseys in a museum cause this match will go down in history 🫡#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Km1Iweb85s— AJIO (@AJIOLife) March 4, 2025
Every Indian after watching today's match:#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/GvYlJmaTvG— AJIO (@AJIOLife) March 4, 2025
Reliance JIO
Netflix India
He came. He won hearts. He left ❤️🫡 #Kohli #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/L8NLDWtLEo— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 4, 2025
BookMyShow
Badla poora hua 💪🏼🇮🇳— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) March 4, 2025
DOOSRI BAAR🤩#IndvsAusSemifinal #CongratulationsTeamIndia #ChampionsTrophy2025
Jio Saavn
Cheeku's knock was seedhe maut for the Aussies.#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli https://t.co/pXo6rxXrvP— JioSaavn (@JioSaavn) March 4, 2025
boAt
No Khada hu aaj bhi wahi, only Chak De India 🇮🇳#IndiavsAustralia— boAt (@RockWithboAt) March 4, 2025
Renaming Bassheads because it reminds me of Travis Head 😭 pic.twitter.com/BMiDzW93Yp— boAt (@RockWithboAt) March 4, 2025
Naukri.com
Wakefit
Spotify
All our hearts and our screens sing the same tune #INDvAUS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Rs9SALKMWc— Spotify India (@spotifyindia) March 4, 2025
Flipkart
Helping with the silence tonight 🤐#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Bhl4W1UFhw— Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 4, 2025
Shaadi.com
Ahhh the joy of finally moving on 🥹🥹🥹#INDvsAUS #ChampionsTrophy2025— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) March 4, 2025
ixigo
Wishing Awwstralia a safe journey home ✈️#IndvsAusSemifinal— ixigo (@ixigo) March 4, 2025
CROMA
Uber India
#TeamIndia, your final destination is 1 stop away!#INDvsAUS #ChampionsTrophy2025— Uber India (@Uber_India) March 4, 2025
Google India
Domino's India
In Dubai— dominos_india (@dominos_india) March 4, 2025
Do bhai
Dono tabahi 🥰#ShreyasIyer #ViratKholi #INDvsAUS #ChampionsTrophy #DominosIndia
Pizza Party ki Taiyaari karlo Guys#IndvsAusSemifinal #INDvsAUS #ChampionsTrophy2025 #DominosIndia pic.twitter.com/m4X2BEGAkd— dominos_india (@dominos_india) March 4, 2025
04/03 ko unka 19/11 bana diya, congrats boys 🤫🤫🤫#IndvsAusSemifinal #INDvsAUS #ChampionsTrophy2025 #DominosIndia— dominos_india (@dominos_india) March 4, 2025
Policybazaar
Pathkind Labs
Yatra.com
Yousta Fashion
Did you come across any other interesting brand creatives on the India vs Australia match that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us.