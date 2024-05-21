International Tea Day brand creatives celebrate netizens' love for tea

International Tea Day, observed annually on May 21, celebrates the rich history and cultural significance of tea worldwide. Adopted by the United Nations on December 21, 2019, the day is led by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to promote sustainable tea production and consumption and to highlight tea's role in combating hunger and poverty.

In India, a country with a deep-rooted love for tea, International Tea Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm. India is one of the largest tea producers and consumers in the world, with tea being an integral part of daily life for millions. It's no surprise that brands and tea enthusiasts alike have joined the celebration.

From Zomato's single-worded question, "Chai?" alike its notifications on the app to Google India's creative pointing out a relatable wish to be at a chai tapri, brand creatives highlight the love netizens feel for tea.

Swiggy Instamart emphasised this accurately by saying that every day is International "chai" day for desi people. We feature a few more International Tea Day brand creatives below.

Zomato

Blinkit

happy international chai day to those who are still taking chai breaks in 45 degrees ☕️😭🙏 — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) May 21, 2024

Swiggy

AJIO

You see a palette, but chai lovers see cups of tea ☕ pic.twitter.com/OmzXH0ds0z — AJIO (@AJIOLife) May 21, 2024

Google India

Mentally I always want to be here 🥹#InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/MKGCsjqFKi — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 21, 2024

Swiggy Instamart

Never seen someone make that perfect cup of chai ☕ — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 21, 2024

For desi people everyday is international chai day 🤭☕ pic.twitter.com/XqkZiRDdBD — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 21, 2024

Society Tea

Uber India