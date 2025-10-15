Memorable Diwali campaigns that redefined the festive narrative

As the festive season arrives, brands across sectors step up their storytelling to capture the emotions that define Diwali: joy, nostalgia, family bonds, and the warmth of homecoming. For marketers, this is one of the most crucial times of the year to connect with audiences, as Diwali not only drives consumer spending but also provides an opportunity to reinforce emotional connections. Over the years, technology brands like Vivo have consistently tapped into the theme of homecoming, portraying the return to family as central to their festive messaging. Similarly, HP has spotlighted India’s craft traditions, showing its support for local artisans and handmade artistry during the festive period.

Additionally, Cadbury's ad campaign integrated AI to support local small shop owners, who struggle to gain attention and business during Diwali and to help them regain their business. The 'Not a Cadbury ad' film featured actor Shah Rukh Khan and took personalisation on a broader scale.

From heartwarming narratives about families reuniting to stories that celebrate shared traditions, these campaigns reflect the evolving yet deeply rooted spirit of Diwali. The festival, marked by the lighting of diyas, exchange of sweets, cleaning and decorating homes, and community gatherings, embodies themes of togetherness, renewal, and gratitude, emotions that advertisers often weave into their storytelling.

These campaigns demonstrate a clear shift in brand strategy during the festive quarter, moving beyond simple product promotion to engage in purpose-driven marketing. The brands tap into popular themes for festive advertising and subtly position their product as a way of connection and cherishing memories.

Surf excel

Cadbury

HP India

Moti soap

OPPO

Vivo - India

Mankind Pharma

Zomato

Coca-cola

Big Bazaar