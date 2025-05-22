Mental health campaigns over the years that reminded us to look beyond the smile

In a world where technology has only pushed us apart and made us more distant in the name of 'connection,' this Mental Health Awareness Month, it’s important to remind ourselves of the power of real conversations, with our friends, family, and even colleagues.

Sometimes, the people who seem the happiest are the ones silently struggling. That’s why checking in matters. Norwich City Football Club’s campaign, “Check in on those around you,” captured this message in a way which stays in your hearts and minds. It encouraged fans to look out for each other and start open conversations, especially with those who seem like they’re always doing fine.

Another great example is ASICS’ “The Desk Break” campaign. It focused on how even short breaks in our workday can improve mental health. Just 15 minutes of movement was shown to boost mental state by over 22% and reduce stress by nearly 15%. That’s proof that small changes can have a big impact.

So this month, take a moment to pause. Send a message, make a call, or just ask someone how they’re really doing. And when someone opens up to you, listen without judgement. Sometimes, being there, truly there, is the best thing we can offer.

After all, mental health isn’t just something we talk about in May, it’s something we carry with us every day. Let’s make it a habit to care, to check in, and to be a little more human in an increasingly digital world.

Although it’s disappointing to see that the number of mental health awareness campaigns around the world remains low this year, let’s take a look at some powerful campaigns from previous years that have done a great job of highlighting the importance of mental well-being.

