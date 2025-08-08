Raksha Bandhan campaigns that celebrate siblings' bitter-sweet bonds

Raksha Bandhan has always been more than just a festival for Indians. It celebrates the ever-evolving brother-sister bond. As Raksha Bandhan 2025 approaches, brands are once again celebrating the beautiful, evolving dynamics of brother-sister relationships in their heartfelt and creative ad campaigns.

From nostalgic bonds rooted in childhood memories as portrayed in TVS Credit's ad film to modern stories of friendship, support and empowerment as shown in Cadbury Celebrations, Hershey's India, Zepto and other ad films, these ads capture the myriad emotions that define this special festival.

Boat x BlinkIt

Myntra Mnow

Instamart | Bhaichara on top

Anmol Industries | Is baar mera number hai

Cadbury Celebrations | #BrothersWhoCare

Hershey's India | Bonds unwrapped

Fnp | Door ho ya paas, Rakhi banayein khaas

Zepto | Siblings love language = Kalesh

Flipkart | Iss Rakhi har ehsaan ka hisaab hoga

CaratLane | This Rakshabandhan, gift her pure love

TVS Credit | Rakshabandhan 2025

Real | Celebrating the real bong of siblings!