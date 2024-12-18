Brands pay homage to Ravichandran Ashwin's career with creatives

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India's most accomplished cricketers, announced his retirement from international cricket today, December 18, 2024, following the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane. Ashwin's career, spanning nearly 15 years, has been marked by achievements, including 537 Test wickets, making him the second-highest wicket-taker in Indian Test history, behind Anil Kumble. Known for his mastery of the 'carrom ball' and his strategic acumen, Ashwin has been a pivotal figure in India's bowling lineup, particularly effective on subcontinental pitches.

His cricketing journey began as an opening batsman, but he transitioned into an off-break bowler to capitalise on his bowling skills. He made his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu in December 2006 and gained prominence through impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Chennai Super Kings. His consistent displays in domestic cricket and the IPL led to his international debut in 2010. Over the years, Ashwin became renowned for his ability to outthink batsmen, his versatility across formats, and his contributions as a lower-order batsman, including scoring six Test centuries.

Beyond his on-field exploits, Ashwin has built a substantial net worth, estimated at around ₹132 crore. This wealth is attributed to his cricketing salaries, IPL contracts, and numerous brand endorsements. Throughout his career, he has been associated with prominent brands such as Myntra, Oppo, and Coca-Cola, contributing significantly to his financial success and making him one of the most marketable cricketers in India.

While Ravichandran Ashwin will always be remembered as the calming presence who saved the day whenever the Men in Blue needed him, his retirement marks the end of an era. To honour his illustrious career, brands have come together to celebrate his achievements. Swiggy took the opportunity to pay tribute, calling him 'the man who snacked on both ends of the pitch,' while Netflix highlighted the stellar career he is leaving behind. Let’s take a look at how brands creatively bid him farewell on his retirement day.

Swiggy Food

the deliveries that made us feel ‘ab toh ash hi ash hai!’ 🏏

happy retirement, anna 🧡#Ashwin — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) December 18, 2024

Flipkart

Thank you for all the 5 ⭐️ performances Ash anna! Your retirement was not on our 2024 list 😭#INDvAUS — Flipkart (@Flipkart) December 18, 2024

Google India

287 international matches, 765 wickets, over 4000 runs 🏏



Thank you for the countless memories, #Ashwin Anna ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UO8CdDTWSM — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 18, 2024

Rajasthan Royals

99 on his back. And 100 on the field! 🇮🇳🐐 pic.twitter.com/uywz00I9vc — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 18, 2024

KFC India

Epic never goes out of f(ash)ion.

You legend, #RAshwin 🏏 — KFC India (@KFC_India) December 18, 2024

Uber India

Upstox

Ravi Ashwin signs off from international cricket, leaving a legacy that’s truly off the charts! #ThankYouAshwin — Upstox (@upstox) December 18, 2024

Netflix

765 wickets, 6 centuries and a Modern Master of spin. Thank you @ashwinravi99 🇮🇳🫶 https://t.co/r16NTa8pCo — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 18, 2024

Jio Cinema

𝐖𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮, 𝟯̶𝟬̶𝟬̶𝟬̶ 𝟵𝟵 ♥️



This Kutti Story will forever echo in our hearts. Thank you, Ashwin, for the magic, the milestones, and the legacy 🙌🏻#RAshwin #ThankYouAshwin #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/h9Cs3C3zNf — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 18, 2024

Dominos India

Swiggy Instamart

Man who snacked on players at both ends of the pitch. Happy retirement, Anna! 🫡 https://t.co/bPYp3NpYVE — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) December 18, 2024

