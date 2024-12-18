Advertisment
Brands pay homage to Ravichandran Ashwin's career with creatives

As Ravichandran Ashwin bids farewell to international cricket, let us take a look at how brands creatively honoured his remarkable career.

Social Samosa
Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India's most accomplished cricketers, announced his retirement from international cricket today, December 18, 2024, following the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane. Ashwin's career, spanning nearly 15 years, has been marked by achievements, including 537 Test wickets, making him the second-highest wicket-taker in Indian Test history, behind Anil Kumble. Known for his mastery of the 'carrom ball' and his strategic acumen, Ashwin has been a pivotal figure in India's bowling lineup, particularly effective on subcontinental pitches. 

His cricketing journey began as an opening batsman, but he transitioned into an off-break bowler to capitalise on his bowling skills. He made his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu in December 2006 and gained prominence through impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Chennai Super Kings. His consistent displays in domestic cricket and the IPL led to his international debut in 2010. Over the years, Ashwin became renowned for his ability to outthink batsmen, his versatility across formats, and his contributions as a lower-order batsman, including scoring six Test centuries. 

Beyond his on-field exploits, Ashwin has built a substantial net worth, estimated at around ₹132 crore. This wealth is attributed to his cricketing salaries, IPL contracts, and numerous brand endorsements. Throughout his career, he has been associated with prominent brands such as Myntra, Oppo, and Coca-Cola, contributing significantly to his financial success and making him one of the most marketable cricketers in India. 

While Ravichandran Ashwin will always be remembered as the calming presence who saved the day whenever the Men in Blue needed him, his retirement marks the end of an era. To honour his illustrious career, brands have come together to celebrate his achievements. Swiggy took the opportunity to pay tribute, calling him 'the man who snacked on both ends of the pitch,' while Netflix highlighted the stellar career he is leaving behind. Let’s take a look at how brands creatively bid him farewell on his retirement day.

Swiggy Food

Flipkart

Google India

Rajasthan Royals

KFC India

Uber India

Upstox

Netflix

Jio Cinema

 

Dominos India

Swiggy Instamart

 

If we have missed any of the creatives, please reach out to us at contact@socialsamosa.com

