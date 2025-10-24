A look at Smriti Mandhana's brand endorsements over the years

Remember Virat Kohli's Head & Shoulders shampoo advertisement, Mahindra Singh Dhoni's Snickers TVC? Yes, these products were least concerned with the sports they play, however it has been observed since then, sports personalities have emerged as prime choices for brand endorsements, leveraging their, loyal and widespread fanbase. From Michael Jordan redefining sneaker culture to Serena Williams championing empowerment and Vishwanathan Anand turning chess into a household conversation, athletes have blurred the line between whether sports made them popular or they made the sport popular.

In India, women’s cricket has undergone a similar evolution. Players like Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj, and Harmanpreet Kaur have become household names, symbolising the growing stature of women’s sports. Among them, Smriti Mandhana has emerged as one of the most sought-after athletes for brand endorsements. Her consistency, charisma, and approachable image make her a favourite among marketers.

Even before she recorded the fastest century as an Indian in the ODI format, Mandhana had already signed over 15 brand deals with leading companies such as Mastercard, Red Bull, and State Bank of India.

In an earlier conversation with Social Samosa, Amit Gheji, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Ashirvad, (then CMO at Gulf Oil Lubricants India), noted that Smriti Mandhana’s authenticity, relatability, and commitment to addressing real-life consumer needs made her an ideal choice to represent the brand and effectively convey its messaging.

Mandhana’s social media presence mirrors these traits. She actively shares slices of her life, going beyond cricket to showcase her interests and personality, adding to her relatability and genuine charm.

Adding to earlier conversation, Mazhar Gadiwala, VP of Togglehead Sports, noted that her widespread appeal coupled with her engagement, makes for a strong brand affinity.

This surging market appeal is also reflected in men’s cricket, particularly the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two-month tournament witnesses a massive surge in brand collaborations, endorsements, and campaigns, as advertisers capitalise on the high viewership and intense emotional engagement of the fan base during this fixed period. Brands strategically invest in this window, knowing the concentrated visibility tends to deliver a high return.

Keeping our focus on the women's cricket landscape, in this article, we list some of the brands that have collaborated with Smriti Mandhana over the years as their brand ambassador.

