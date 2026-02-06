The sponsors behind ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

The 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament will feature 20 teams competing in 55 matches.
The event concludes with the final on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Defending champions India will enter the competition under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, following the T20 international retirement of former captain Rohit Sharma.
To facilitate a global event of this scale, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has secured several commercial partnerships.
These sponsors provide the financial and logistical support required to manage the matches, broadcast infrastructure, and fan engagements across multiple venues. The agreement for this tournament completes the ICC’s commercial portfolio, ensuring that all primary partnerships are established before the opening fixture.
The sponsorship hierarchy includes Premier Partners and global brands that receive prominent visibility throughout the month-long tournament.
These partners range from automotive and technology firms to beverage and lifestyle brands, each contributing to the tournament's operational framework.
Below is the list of official sponsors and commercial partners for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.