Topical Spot Latest Stories

The sponsors behind ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins on Saturday, February 7, 2026, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Here's a list of official sponsors and commercial partners.

author-image
Payal Navarkar
New Update
53 (2)

The 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament will feature 20 teams competing in 55 matches.

The event concludes with the final on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Defending champions India will enter the competition under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, following the T20 international retirement of former captain Rohit Sharma.

To facilitate a global event of this scale, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has secured several commercial partnerships.

These sponsors provide the financial and logistical support required to manage the matches, broadcast infrastructure, and fan engagements across multiple venues. The agreement for this tournament completes the ICC’s commercial portfolio, ensuring that all primary partnerships are established before the opening fixture.

The sponsorship hierarchy includes Premier Partners and global brands that receive prominent visibility throughout the month-long tournament.

These partners range from automotive and technology firms to beverage and lifestyle brands, each contributing to the tournament's operational framework.

Below is the list of official sponsors and commercial partners for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Premier partners

Emirates

Emirates

Aramco

Aramco

DP World

DP World

Hyundai

Hyundai

Global Partners

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

Budweiser (AB InBev, Official Beer Partner)

Sobha

Sobha

Rexona

Rexona

Google

Google

Marriott Bonvoy (Official accommodation partner)

Marriott Bonvoy

Official supporters

Royal Stag

Royal Stag Logo

Broadcast partners

Star Sports

star-sports-on-dark-background

JioStar

disney-hotstar

Sky Sport

sky-sports-dark-bg

Super Sport

super-sport

Willow

willow

Prime Video

prime-video-dark-background

CriiicLife

criclife-x4187

ICC TV

icc-tv-light

Dialog

dialog

ESPN

espn-x4748

myco

myco

Sky

skynz-dark-background

Sports HD

ptv-sports

tsm

tsm-dark-bg

Other sponsors

Generali - Official team sponsor for the Italian National Cricket Team

wedf

IFS - Official team sponsor for the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

File:IFS logo 2021.png - Wikimedia Commons

SkyScanner - Official team sponsor for the Scotland National Cricket Team

Skyscanner Hits 100m Monthly Users and Reveals New Mission ...

Flipkart - Namibia National Cricket Team

Download Flipkart Logo in SVG Vector or PNG File Format - Logo.wine

ICC ICC t20 sponsors ICC t20 world cup 2026