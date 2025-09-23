When campaigns highlighted sign languages as a voice beyond words

Every year onSeptember 23, the world celebrates the International Day of Sign Languages. This day, established by the United Nations, is a powerful reminder of the importance of sign language in ensuring the human rights of Deaf people worldwide. This year's theme, ‘No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights,’ underscores a vital truth: sign languages are not just hand gestures; they are fully developed, natural languages with their own unique grammar and cultural identity.

While many still hold misconceptions about Deaf people, the reality is that they communicate in a different, equally valid way. Just as spoken languages vary by country, so do sign languages; in fact, there are more than 300 different sign languages around the globe!

Brands are increasingly recognising this and creating campaigns that celebrate sign language and the Deaf community. From Coca-Cola's use of American Sign Language (ASL) to KFC's campaign featuring Indian Sign Language (ISL), these companies are proving that great advertising can be both creative and inclusive.

Here are some of the brands that have beautifully embraced this one-of-a-kind language in their campaigns.

KFC | Action over words

Coca-Cola | We want the world to sign

Dairy Day | Let goodness speak

McDonalds | Universal Language

Airtel | Esther

Microsoft

Samsung | Hearing hands

Disney Parks

Nivea | A mother's love