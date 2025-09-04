Who’s sponsoring whom? A look at PKL 2025 team sponsors

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), now in its twelfth season, remains a distinctive presence in India’s sporting calendar. What began in 2014 as an experiment to bring kabaddi into the mainstream has steadily grown into one of the country’s most-watched sports leagues, drawing large television audiences and a loyal base of young fans across digital platforms. In 2025, the league returns with the campaign 'Ghus Kar Maarenge', a phrase that captures the aggressive, high-energy spirit of the game and its ability to connect with viewers across both urban and rural markets.
Sponsors have played a central role in building PKL into a professional sporting property, bringing not only financial backing but also a sense of mainstream recognition. Each season, the league and the teams individually attract a diverse group of partners, from established corporates to new-age consumer brands, who view the league as a platform to reach a wide demographic that spans metros and smaller towns.
For Season 12, the roster of sponsors reflects both continuity and change. Together, these sponsors shape the league’s presence on and off the mat, ensuring visibility across broadcasts, digital platforms, and in-stadium experiences.
Tournament Details
Total matches: 137 matches
Duration: August 29 to October 23, 2025
Organiser: Mashal Sports
Broadcast: Star Sports Network and Jio Hotstar
Opening match: Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) on August 29
Tournament composition
Number of teams: 12 franchises
Teams compete in: a Double round-robin league stage, followed by playoffs
League Format: Regular season
League stage: Each team plays 18 matches
Points system: 2 points for a win; no points for a loss (no mention of draws)
Tie-breakers: Structured 5-raid shootout and ‘Golden Raid’ rules applied in tie situations
Playoffs structure
Qualified teams: Top eight teams from the league stage enter the playoffs
Play-in stage: Teams ranked 5th-8th compete; winners move to Eliminator 1
Qualifier & Mini-qualifier: 1st vs 2nd in Qualifier 1 (winner to Final, loser to Qualifier 2); 3rd vs 4th in Mini-qualifier (winner to Eliminator 3)
Eliminator series: Includes Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2, and Eliminator 3, leading to the Final
Venues by city (League stage)
Vizag (Vishwanadh Sports Club Stadium): August 29-September 11
Jaipur (SMS Indoor Stadium): September 12-28
Chennai (SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium): September 29-October 12
Delhi (Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium): October 13-23
Team configuration
Franchises: 12 teams, continuing from the previous season
Squads: Each team announced its lineup ahead of the season, including Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP), and New Young Players (NYP), totaling 83 retained players across all teams.
Franchises
Bengal Warriorz
Bengluru Bulls
Dabang Delhi K.C
Gujarat Giants
Haryana Steelers
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Patna Pirates
Puneri Paltan
Tamil Thalaivas
Talugu Titans
U Mumba
UP Yoddhas
Following is the list of all the sponsors of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 and the 12 teams, offering a closer look at the brands backing India’s homegrown sporting spectacle in 2025.
Shriram Finance Limited
Associate Partner of Pro Kabaddi League
BGauss Electric Scooter
Associate Partner of Pro Kabaddi League
Title Sponsor of Tamil Thalaivas
Birla Tilestix
Partner of Pro Kabaddi League
UltraTech Cement
Partner of Pro Kabaddi League
TATA Ace Pro
Partner of Pro Kabaddi League
Red Bull
Energy Drink Partner of Pro Kabaddi League
Pace International
Apparel Partner of Pro Kabaddi League
Performance Gear Partner for Dabang Delhi KC
Kit Partner for Telugu Titans
Star Sports
Broadcast Partner of Pro Kabaddi League
JioHotstar
Digital Streaming Partner of Pro Kabaddi League
Mashal Sports
League Manager
Punjab National Bank
Principal Sponsor of Patna Pirates
Vision 11
Title Sponsor of Bengaluru Bulls
Valvoline
Associate Sponsor of Bengaluru Bulls
Principal Sponsor of Dabang Delhi KC
Powered by Partner of U Mumba
Director Special Elaichi
Sponsor of Bengal Warriors
Success Partner of Patna Pirates
Official Refreshment Sponsor of Dabang Delhi KC
Associate Partner of UP Yoddhas
Gold’s Gym
Fitness Partner of Patna Pirates
Associate Sponsor of U Mumba
GNC India
Nutrition Partner of Patna Pirates
Mettle
Recovery Partner of Patna Pirates
Pocket FM
Entertainment Partner of Patna Pirates
Paras Dairy
Official Dairy Sponsor of Dabang Delhi KC
Firstbeat
Sports Technology Partner of Dabang Delhi KC
Ripped Up Nutrition
Supplements Partner of Dabang Delhi KC
AMRA Sports
Apparel Partner of Dabang Delhi KC
WCA
Casual Wear Partner of Dabang Delhi KC
Adani ACC
Principal Partner of Gujarat Giants
Fortune
Powered by Partner of Gujarat Giants
InCred Finance
Financial Partner of Gujarat Giants
Financial Partner of Jaipur Pink Panthers
Kich India
Associate partner of Gujarat Giants
Shiv Naresh
Official Partner of Gujarat Giants
Kit Partner of Puneri Paltan
Radio Mirchi
Official Partner of Gujarat Giants
JSW Cement
Principal Partner of Haryana Steelers
HDB Financial Services
Associate Partner of Haryana Steelers
Dr. Morepen Muscle Food
Nutrition Partner of Haryana Steelers
8 PM Premium Black
Celebration Partner of Haryana Steelers
Eth.leisure
Licensee Partner for Haryana Steelers
NeoSocial
Licensee Partner for Haryana Steelers
Red FM
Official Partner for Haryana Steelers
My Fitness
Official Partner of Haryana Steelers
Frido
Comfort Partner of Haryana Steelers
Orionz
Official Partner of Haryana Steelers
Unrack
Inspire Institute of Sport
High Performance partner of Haryana Steelers
Roff
Title Sponsor of Jaipur Pink Panthers
Title Sponsor of U Mumba
Fast&Up India
Official Nutrition & Energy Drink Partner of Jaipur Pink Panthers
TYKA
Official Kitting Partner of Jaipur Pink Panthers
Max Protein
Associate Sponsor of U Mumba
Prayag
Associate Sponsor of U Mumba
AGL
Associate Sponsor of U Mumba
Flamingo health
Associate Sponsor of U Mumba
Aditya Birla Capital
Associate Sponsor of U Mumba
Sunora Solar
Associate Sponsor of U Mumba
Solar Energy Partner of Jaipur Pink Panthers
Big FM
Partner of U Mumba
Swades Foundation
Partner of U Mumba
Force Motors
Principal Partner of Puneri Paltan
Batery.AI
Powered by Partner of Puneri Paltan
Kirloskar Brothers Limited
Associate Sponsor of Puneri Paltan
STIHL India
Co-Partner of Puneri Paltan
Macho Hint Innerwear
Co-Partner of Puneri Paltan
Vikram Tea
Co-Partner of Puneri Paltan
Focus11
Co-Partner of Puneri Paltan
ARS Green Steel
Principal Sponsor of Tamil Thalaivas
Moschip
Associate Sponsor of Tamil Thalaivas
Finkeda
Associate Sponsor of Tamil Thalaivas
Associate Sponsor of Dabang Delhi KC
Standard Glass
Associate Sponsor of Tamil Thalaivas
Bicycle cards
Principal Sponsor of Telugu Titans
AM Green
Co-Sponsor of Telugu Titans
Lubi Pumps
Associate Sponsor of Telugu Titans
Kisan Foundation
Associate Sponsor of Telugu Titans
Vipani.ai
Associate Sponsor of Telugu Titans
Staum
Associate Sponsor of Telugu Titans
Ned Sportz
Associate Sponsor of Telugu Titans
Stonecraft Woods
Associate Sponsor of Telugu Titans
Araku Coffee
Associate Sponsor of Telugu Titans
Kameleo (Formerly Moochuu India)
Official Partner of Telugu Titans
BCC United
Media Partner of Telugu Titans
Hero Fincorp
Principal Partner of UP Yoddhas
Balwaan Krishi
Associate Partner of UP Yoddhas
Dolo
Associate Partner of UP Yoddhas
Selec Controls
Associate Partner of UP Yoddhas
OFIS Square
Associate Partner of UP Yoddhas
GAAR
Associate Partner of UP Yoddhas
PlayR
Kit Partner of UP Yoddhas
Athlete Nutritions
Nutrition Partner of UP Yoddhas