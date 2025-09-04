Topical Spot

Who's sponsoring whom? A look at PKL 2025 team sponsors

In this article, we look at the sponsors of PKL Season 12 and the 12 teams, offering a closer look at the brands backing India’s homegrown sporting spectacle in 2025.

Payal Navarkar
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), now in its twelfth season, remains a distinctive presence in India’s sporting calendar. What began in 2014 as an experiment to bring kabaddi into the mainstream has steadily grown into one of the country’s most-watched sports leagues, drawing large television audiences and a loyal base of young fans across digital platforms. In 2025, the league returns with the campaign 'Ghus Kar Maarenge', a phrase that captures the aggressive, high-energy spirit of the game and its ability to connect with viewers across both urban and rural markets.

Sponsors have played a central role in building PKL into a professional sporting property, bringing not only financial backing but also a sense of mainstream recognition. Each season, the league and the teams individually attract a diverse group of partners, from established corporates to new-age consumer brands, who view the league as a platform to reach a wide demographic that spans metros and smaller towns.

For Season 12, the roster of sponsors reflects both continuity and change. Together, these sponsors shape the league’s presence on and off the mat, ensuring visibility across broadcasts, digital platforms, and in-stadium experiences.

Tournament Details

Total matches: 137 matches

Duration: August 29 to October 23, 2025

Organiser: Mashal Sports

Broadcast: Star Sports Network and Jio Hotstar

Opening match: Telugu Titans vs. Tamil Thalaivas in Visakhapatnam (Vizag) on August 29

Tournament composition

Number of teams: 12 franchises

Teams compete in: a Double round-robin league stage, followed by playoffs

League Format: Regular season

League stage: Each team plays 18 matches

Points system: 2 points for a win; no points for a loss (no mention of draws)

Tie-breakers: Structured 5-raid shootout and ‘Golden Raid’ rules applied in tie situations

Playoffs structure

Qualified teams: Top eight teams from the league stage enter the playoffs

Play-in stage: Teams ranked 5th-8th compete; winners move to Eliminator 1

Qualifier & Mini-qualifier: 1st vs 2nd in Qualifier 1 (winner to Final, loser to Qualifier 2); 3rd vs 4th in Mini-qualifier (winner to Eliminator 3)

Eliminator series: Includes Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2, and Eliminator 3, leading to the Final

Venues by city (League stage)

Vizag (Vishwanadh Sports Club Stadium): August 29-September 11

Jaipur (SMS Indoor Stadium): September 12-28

Chennai (SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium): September 29-October 12

Delhi (Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium): October 13-23

Team configuration

Franchises: 12 teams, continuing from the previous season

Squads: Each team announced its lineup ahead of the season, including Elite Retained Players (ERP), Retained Young Players (RYP), and New Young Players (NYP), totaling 83 retained players across all teams.

Franchises

Bengal Warriorz

Bengluru Bulls

Dabang Delhi K.C 

Gujarat Giants

Haryana Steelers

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan

Tamil Thalaivas

Talugu Titans

U Mumba

UP Yoddhas

Following is the list of all the sponsors of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 and the 12 teams, offering a closer look at the brands backing India’s homegrown sporting spectacle in 2025.

Shriram Finance Limited

Associate Partner of Pro Kabaddi League

BGauss Electric Scooter

Associate Partner of Pro Kabaddi League

Title Sponsor of Tamil Thalaivas

Birla Tilestix

Partner of Pro Kabaddi League

UltraTech Cement

Partner of Pro Kabaddi League

TATA Ace Pro

Partner of Pro Kabaddi League

Red Bull

Energy Drink Partner of Pro Kabaddi League

Pace International

Apparel Partner of Pro Kabaddi League

Performance Gear Partner for Dabang Delhi KC

Kit Partner for Telugu Titans

Star Sports

Broadcast Partner of Pro Kabaddi League

JioHotstar

Digital Streaming Partner of Pro Kabaddi League

Mashal Sports

League Manager

Punjab National Bank

Principal Sponsor of Patna Pirates

Vision 11

Title Sponsor of Bengaluru Bulls

Valvoline

Associate Sponsor of Bengaluru Bulls

Principal Sponsor of Dabang Delhi KC

Powered by Partner of U Mumba

Director Special Elaichi

Sponsor of Bengal Warriors

Success Partner of Patna Pirates

Official Refreshment Sponsor of Dabang Delhi KC

Associate Partner of UP Yoddhas

Gold’s Gym

Fitness Partner of Patna Pirates

Associate Sponsor of U Mumba

GNC India

Nutrition Partner of Patna Pirates

Mettle

Recovery Partner of Patna Pirates

Pocket FM

Entertainment Partner of Patna Pirates

Paras Dairy

Official Dairy Sponsor of Dabang Delhi KC

Firstbeat

Sports Technology Partner of Dabang Delhi KC

Ripped Up Nutrition

Supplements Partner of Dabang Delhi KC

AMRA Sports

Apparel Partner of Dabang Delhi KC

WCA

Casual Wear Partner of Dabang Delhi KC

Adani ACC

Principal Partner of Gujarat Giants

Fortune

Powered by Partner of Gujarat Giants

InCred Finance

Financial Partner of Gujarat Giants

Financial Partner of Jaipur Pink Panthers

Kich India

Associate partner of Gujarat Giants

Shiv Naresh

Official Partner of Gujarat Giants

Kit Partner of Puneri Paltan

Radio Mirchi

Official Partner of Gujarat Giants

JSW Cement

Principal Partner of Haryana Steelers

HDB Financial Services

Associate Partner of Haryana Steelers

Dr. Morepen Muscle Food

Nutrition Partner of Haryana Steelers

8 PM Premium Black

Celebration Partner of Haryana Steelers

Eth.leisure

Licensee Partner for Haryana Steelers

NeoSocial

Licensee Partner for Haryana Steelers

Red FM

Official Partner for Haryana Steelers

My Fitness

Official Partner of Haryana Steelers

Frido

Comfort Partner of Haryana Steelers

Orionz

Official Partner of Haryana Steelers

Unrack

Official Partner of Haryana Steelers

Inspire Institute of Sport

High Performance partner of Haryana Steelers

Roff

Title Sponsor of Jaipur Pink Panthers

Title Sponsor of U Mumba

Fast&Up India

Official Nutrition & Energy Drink Partner of Jaipur Pink Panthers

TYKA

Official Kitting Partner of Jaipur Pink Panthers

Max Protein

Associate Sponsor of U Mumba

Prayag

Associate Sponsor of U Mumba

AGL

Associate Sponsor of U Mumba

Flamingo health

Associate Sponsor of U Mumba

Aditya Birla Capital

Associate Sponsor of U Mumba

Sunora Solar

Associate Sponsor of U Mumba

Solar Energy Partner of Jaipur Pink Panthers

Big FM

Partner of U Mumba

Swades Foundation

Partner of U Mumba

Force Motors

Principal Partner of Puneri Paltan

Batery.AI

Powered by Partner of Puneri Paltan

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

Associate Sponsor of Puneri Paltan

STIHL India

Co-Partner of Puneri Paltan

Macho Hint Innerwear

Co-Partner of Puneri Paltan

Vikram Tea

Co-Partner of Puneri Paltan

Focus11

Co-Partner of Puneri Paltan

ARS Green Steel

Principal Sponsor of Tamil Thalaivas

Moschip

Associate Sponsor of Tamil Thalaivas

Finkeda

Associate Sponsor of Tamil Thalaivas

Associate Sponsor of Dabang Delhi KC

Standard Glass

Associate Sponsor of Tamil Thalaivas

Bicycle cards

Principal Sponsor of Telugu Titans

AM Green

Co-Sponsor of Telugu Titans

Lubi Pumps

Associate Sponsor of Telugu Titans

Kisan Foundation

Associate Sponsor of Telugu Titans

Vipani.ai

Associate Sponsor of Telugu Titans

Staum

Associate Sponsor of Telugu Titans

Ned Sportz

Associate Sponsor of Telugu Titans

Stonecraft Woods

Associate Sponsor of Telugu Titans

Araku Coffee

Associate Sponsor of Telugu Titans

Kameleo (Formerly Moochuu India)

Official Partner of Telugu Titans

BCC United

Media Partner of Telugu Titans

Hero Fincorp

Principal Partner of UP Yoddhas

Balwaan Krishi

Associate Partner of UP Yoddhas

Dolo

Associate Partner of UP Yoddhas

Selec Controls

Associate Partner of UP Yoddhas

OFIS Square

Associate Partner of UP Yoddhas

GAAR

Associate Partner of UP Yoddhas

PlayR

Kit Partner of UP Yoddhas

Athlete Nutritions

Nutrition Partner of UP Yoddhas

