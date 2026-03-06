Women’s Day 2026 campaigns spotlight the realities behind empowerment

Every year, brands mark International Women’s Day with campaigns that attempt to reflect the realities of women’s lives, often moving beyond celebration to conversations that feel more honest and grounded. The theme for 2026, “Give to Gain,” pushes that intent further, urging institutions, communities and brands to move from acknowledgement to meaningful change.

This year’s campaigns seem to echo that shift. Instead of relying solely on symbolic tributes, several brands leaned into stories that highlight the structural and everyday challenges women continue to navigate. For instance, Zomato spotlighted its women delivery partners, revealing that over half a million orders every month are delivered by women, challenging the notion that the gig economy’s frontlines are a male domain. Meanwhile, PregaNews chose to address the often glossed-over realities of motherhood, focusing on the postpartum phase and the quiet sacrifices women make as their personal ambitions and time are frequently absorbed by caregiving.

Together, these campaigns reflect a broader pattern in this year’s Women’s Day storytelling, one that shifts the lens from idealised empowerment to recognition, visibility and honest representation. Here’s a look at some of the Women's Day campaigns that shaped the conversation this year.

