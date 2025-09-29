World Heart Day 2025 campaigns highlight early action on heart health

World Heart Day 2025, observed on September 29, carries the theme 'Don't Miss a Beat,' highlighting the importance of monitoring heart health, recognising warning signs, and seeking timely medical care to prevent cardiovascular disease.

First proposed by Dr Antoni Baie de Luna, former president of the World Heart Federation, the day was introduced in 1999 in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and has been observed annually since 2000.

Ahead of this year’s observance, several healthcare providers have released campaigns and awareness films focusing on early intervention and healthy habits, using storytelling and creative visuals to engage audiences on the importance of heart health.

Zynova Shalby Hospital released a 3-minute 30-second digital film illustrating how neglecting even minor heart-related symptoms can have serious consequences, encouraging viewers to take timely medical action.

CARE Hospitals launched a film titled 'Dil toh baccha hai… har din nayi kahaani likhta hai,' which follows a young professional, Tara, whose interaction with a personified version of her heart prompts her to rethink her routines, embrace balance, and adopt healthier habits.

