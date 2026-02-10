77% young Indians sought help after online challenges: Report

India recorded the highest score in Snap Inc.’s Digital Well-Being Index this year, according to findings released by the platform on International Safer Internet Day.

The fourth edition of the Digital Well-Being Index (DWBI), an annual study by Snap, tracks the digital and psychological well-being of teenagers aged 13 to 17 and young adults aged 18 to 24 across six countries: India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and France.

India scored 69 out of 100 on the index, ahead of the United States at 67, the United Kingdom at 64, Australia at 63, Germany at 61 and France at 60. Snap said this was the highest score recorded by any country since the study began. India’s score was up two points from last year.

The study found that while Indian Gen Z users face increasing online risks, they are supported by strong family and community networks. Snap attributed this trend in part to what it described as a ‘Parental Shield,’ reflecting higher levels of parental involvement in online activity.

Commenting on the findings, Uthara Ganesh, Head of Public Policy, APAC, Snap Inc., noted, “India’s performance in the Digital Well-Being Index underscores the vital role parents and caregivers play in shaping healthier online experiences. The ecosystem-wide research shows that active involvement, checking in, listening, and staying engaged help teens better navigate online risks and recover from more challenging experiences. Even as Indian Gen Z remains highly connected, this parental support builds confidence and resilience, highlighting the importance of strengthening these conversations and support systems further. At Snap, we continue to bolster these safeguards through research, ecosystem collaboration, and tools like Family Center, designed to support parents while respecting teen privacy.”

The study also found that 37% of Indian respondents reported having between nine and 12 ‘support assets,’ including parents, teachers, and mentors, the highest among all countries surveyed.

Parental engagement emerged as a key factor in the findings. The index showed that 69% of Indian parents regularly check in on their teens’ digital activities, compared with 57% in the United States and 46% in Germany. It also found that 62% of Indian parents expressed strong trust in their children to navigate the internet responsibly, up from 60% in 2024 and higher than the United States at 53% and Australia at 45%.

According to the survey, 77% of young Indians said they reached out for help after encountering problems online. This was higher than reported levels in Germany at 59% and the United States at 58%.

The trend was more pronounced among teenagers aged 13 to 17. The survey found that 81% of Indian respondents in this age group actively sought guidance after online challenges, compared with 69% in the United States and 67% in the United Kingdom.

Despite the higher well-being score, the report highlighted continued exposure to online risks. Exposure to personal risk was reported by 79% of Indian respondents, while 66% cited misinformation as a challenge, up from 75% and 65%, respectively, in 2024. The study found that 69% of Gen Z respondents reported being targeted for sextortion, and 61% said they had experienced grooming. Of those affected by grooming, 56% were minors.

Even with these risks, the index found that 76% of Indian respondents fell into the ‘Flourishing’ and ‘Thriving’ categories of digital well-being, comprising 20% Flourishing and 56% Thriving. This compares with 68% in the United States and 58% in the United Kingdom, and marked an increase from 71% in India last year.

The report defined ‘Thriving’ as indicating ‘very positive’ online experiences overall, while ‘Flourishing’ referred to extremely positive interactions and activities.

The Digital Well-Being Index is based on the PERNA framework - Positive Emotion, Engagement, Relationships, Negative Emotion and Achievement - and draws on responses from more than 9,000 participants surveyed online across the six countries.