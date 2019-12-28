Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft Christmas Campaigns, Solar Eclipse posts, and more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Christmas brand creatives 2019 and campaigns, solar eclipse brand posts and more.

Christmas brand creatives mingling under the cypress tree

Jingle bells rock, jingle bells chime and brands have arrived with Christmas brand creatives in this jingle time. Read more here.

Solar eclipse brand posts light up with creativity

As the last solar eclipse of the decade creates a ring of fire, brands come up with creatives using humor and satire. A look at Solar Eclipse brand posts. Read more here.

Mondelez India launches crowd-sourcing campaign, Go Madbury For Cadbury

Mondelez India launched ‘go Madbury for Cadbury’, a crowdsourcing campaign giving consumers an opportunity to create a Cadbury of their taste & choice. Read more here.

How Mercedes Benz lights up Christmas year after year

Mercedes Christmas campaigns magnify holiday season with class and sentiments. Read more here.

Spreading merriment & joy – brands share an important message this Christmas

It is time for dazzling trees, gleaming lights, family, friends, and brilliant adverts. Here we take a look at Christmas campaigns 2019. Read more here.

Apple Christmas campaign tugs at heartstrings with tale of family bond

Apple Christmas campaign spreads the message of family proximity, love, and togetherness in the holiday season. Read more here.

#AFairChance: Mukul Madhav Foundation & Pooja Dhingra drive an important message

Mukul Madhav Foundation and Pooja Dhingra share a message of inclusiveness through a social experiment. Read more here.

Swiggy speaks about changing nature of ‘Ghar Ka Khaana’ in new campaign

Swiggy launches 6 new videos as a part of their ‘Ghar Ka Khaana, Saath Main Thoda Swiggy’ campaign. Read more here.

