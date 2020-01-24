Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by reports of Vishal Shah, VP of Product, Instagram shedding light on why Instagram is hiding likes, Avinash Pant gaining the mandate to drive Facebook’s marketing efforts and more.

Facebook announces Avinash Pant as Marketing Head for India

As the Marketing Director, Avinash Pant will have the mandate to drive Facebook’s marketing efforts across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Read more here.

Twitter launches DM reactions and Set Reminder feature

Twitter has rolled out DM reactions and has also added a ‘set reminder’ feature for TV Show Events. Read more here.

Instagram User Growth declines

Instagram User Growth declines to single digits for the first time in the US from 10.1% in 2018 to 6.7% in 2019. Read more here.

Instagram launches Layout for Stories

Layout, a split-screen grid for posting multiple pictures in one frame has been rolled out by Instagram for Stories. Read more here.

Twitter tests Pinned Lists for Android and schedule tweets for web

Pinned Lists for Android and Schedule Tweets for Web haven’t been rolled out on the full scale yet, and Twitter is testing them in the beta phase. Read more here.

Why Instagram is hiding likes?

Vishal Shah, VP of Product, Instagram discloses why Instagram is hiding likes and features that Instagram users will never see. Read more here.

Instagram removes IGTV button from home feed

Instagram is removing the IGTV button from the home feed due to a lack of usage. Read more here.

