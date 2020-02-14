Social Media News Round-Up: Snapchat introduces mental health support, Instagram tool launches and more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest Social media news, platform updates and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Social media news this week was dominated by data reporting Natalie Portman as the most tweeted start on the red carpet, Instagram tests trimming tool for stories and more.

Testing: Trimming tool for Instagram Stories

Instagram is testing a trimming tool for Stories, simplifying the process of editing Stories to the required size. Read more here

TikTok now lets you upload videos via desktop

Users can now upload videos via the web version of the majorly mobile-native app, TikTok. Read more here

Snapchat introduces in-app mental health support

Snapchat introduces features & tools that provide support to users experiencing mental health or emotional crisis. Read more here

Instagram launches tools as Safer Internet Day initiative

Instagram has initiated resources for users to provide more control over their experience on Safer Internet Day. Read more here

Data: Natalie Portman ‘Most Tweeted about’ star on the Red Carpet

As the world witnessed historic wins at the 92nd Academy Awards, cinema enthusiasts took to Twitter to share their Tweets and participate in the Oscars commentary. Read more here

