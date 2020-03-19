COVID-19: Snapchat partners with WHO and outlines efforts

Snapchat has partnered with the World Health Organization and US Centers for Disease Control to provide users with the latest and credible information during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Snapchat is working with the WHO team to build custom content and regular updates published from their Official Account to answer questions related to COVID-19, from the Snapchat community.

Discover, the in-app content hub is curated and associated only with a select set of partners and news organizations. Snapchat does not offer an open news feed where unvetted publishers or individuals can spread misinformation.

The platform now offers Coronavirus-related coverage across seven countries and in six different languages. They recently also launched a Filter promoting WHO’s safety tips and guidelines, available to users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and more.

Snapchat claims to be taking a proactive approach to ensure users have access to credible and fact-based information. They also shared some of the most-mentioned words and top trends from Snapchat Search, Public Snaps, and Our Story submissions in the US.

Following are the top terms from March 14-16, 2020:

Social media platforms are constantly making updates to fight the crisis. Recently, Global tech giants Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube announced that they will be working together on COVID-19 response efforts.

Screenshot Credits: Laurie Keith

