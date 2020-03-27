Social Media News Round Up: Instagram Co-Watching, Facebook Mood & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

With Co-Watching, you can now scroll Instagram with friends

As a measure to ensure connectivity in lockdown, Instagram has launched a new media sharing feature called Co-Watching. Read more here.

Facebook rolls out ‘Mood’ mode for Stories

Facebook launched a new mode for Stories called ‘Mood’, with Stickers, GIFs and more for each mood. Read more here.

Indian music artists curate an IG Live music festival

The Indian music community and Instagram are presenting a virtual IG Live music festival, Live In Your Living Room. Read more here.

Facebook Spark AR Effects reviews & publishing suspended

AR Effects submitted to Facebook and Instagram will not be approved or published until further notice. Read more here.

LinkedIn introduces Conversation Ads

A step up to Message Ads, Linkedin’s Conversation Ads will help users engage with prospects when they are active and in the right mindset. Read more here.

Instagram launches Stay Home sticker

Instagram today launched a sticker to spread the message of staying home. When the sticker is added to a Story, it can be featured in the “Stay Home” story. Read more here.

COVID-19: WhatsApp launches info hub

In an attempt to stop the spreading of fake news through WhatsApp, the app launched a COVID-19 info hub. to provide accurate information. Additionally, WHO & the Indian Government have also created a bot on the app. Read more here.

Pinterest launches Verified Merchant Program

The new Verified Merchant Program will help select brands and businesses on Pinterest be more credible, visible and prominent. Read more here.

