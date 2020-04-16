Pinterest launches new collection to support small businesses

Pinterest Shop will now feature a collection of sustainable products by small businesses, in an attempt to help them get through the crisis.

As supporting creators, makers and small businesses in the light of the COVID-19 crisis is more important than ever, over the last few weeks, Pinterest searches for “support small business” have increased by 351% as Pinners look for individual makers and companies to shop online.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Pinterest is launching a new collection of products from sustainable brands on the Pinterest Shop. The curated collection features hundreds of shoppable products from 21 small and medium-sized businesses.

Pinterest users are looking to do their part too, with searches for “eco-friendly living” (+93%), “zero waste products” (+108%), and “sustainable gifts” (+73%) all on the rise.

Few of the featured businesses include The Foggy Dog, Made Trade, No Tox Life, and more. The platform will continue updating this collection with other businesses as they are discovered, and if you’re interested in being considered, you can share your small business story with them.

Pinterest has continued to provide more resources and a platform to showcase products to small and medium-sized businesses with Catalogs, Verified Merchant Program, and Pinterest Academy.

Users can also visit the business site for some tips on how to help small businesses during these trying times.

Comments