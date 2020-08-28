[Editor’s Note] #SSWellnessWatch: As mask economy brings changes good & bad

As the Beauty & Wellness industry makes huge strides of changes in their social media marketing approach, #SSWellnessWatch attempts to capture the new trends.

As a pseudo makeup enthusiast myself, I have witnessed a stark change in my behavior. My wishlist went from matte lipsticks & highlighters to sheet masks & hand creams. This probably encapsulates the present situation of the entire Beauty & Wellness industry; while the pandemic induced lockdown impacted the demand of many beauty products, the wellness segment has been on a high.

The lockdown has been a mixed bag (hate to use the phrase) for the market that is slated to reach INR 2,463.49 bn by 2024. Especially on the marketing front. As glam make up became dispensable & self-care took lead; brands too followed the trend (obviously) tweaking their conversation on social media.

To give you a summary: Self care, mental health, and solidarity were widely advocated by beauty & wellness brands during the lockdown. Live sessions by experts, candid videos ft celebs & influencers, a lot of UGC & topical conversations became the crux of social media marketing plans followed by these brands.

With #SSWellnessWatch we attempt to capture the marketing sentiment displayed by Beauty & Wellness brands. A conversation with Mamaearth’s Varun Alagh decodes the role of an influencer network in the current context. L’Oreal’s Kavita Angre on the other hand spoke about how keeping work-force & vendors motivated played a key role for them. We also understood the role of content in the purchase cycle of Beauty & Wellness consumers.

A few #SamosaSnippet articles further help in mapping social media marketing trends in the sector. Read on & share your views with us. Where does social media lie in the scheme of things for Beauty & Wellness brands?

