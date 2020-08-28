Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Ganesh Chaturthi, & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features #FestiveSpot filled with Ganesh Chaturthi & Onam, brands that leveraged Sonu Sood’s rising popularity, social media strategies, and more.

Campaigns

Break Bhi Essential Hai, says Goibibo in a new campaign

With an ad film, quiz microsite, and trending posts, Goibibo campaign reflects on the frustrations of lockdown, offering safe travel as a solution. Read more here.

New ITC video celebrates farmers of Atmanirbhar Bharat

ITC releases video to highlight various agri-reforms that have facilitated farmers to contribute more to the country’s growth. Read more here.

CEAT to empower auto drivers with new campaign

CEAT, with the aim of making mobility safer and smarter, provides the much-needed essential gear to auto rickshaw drivers in the country as a part of new campaign, Go Safe with CEAT. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: Cadbury Bournvita, 7 decades of mastering confidence, taste & health

Cadbury Bournvita advertising journey is all about walking the talk & setting an example while delivering a perfect combination of taste & health. Read more here.

Inside: Samaara Tea #KadakSoch – a Gujarat based brand’s attempt to capture a bigger market pie

Samaara Tea’s digital campaign ’Kuch Baatein Kadak Hai’ introduced the brand’s focus on the evolution of thoughts in Indian society. We understand if the campaign stands true to its core messaging –Kadak Soch. Read more here.

Brand Tales

Presenting Sonu Sood Campaigns that leveraged the good samaritan

Sonu Sood and his humanitarian initiatives are gaining loads of acclamations, which has also resulted in his increased brand value and a string of campaigns & endorsements. Read more here.

Celebrity Brands: The Shilpa Shetty social media strategy – from a diva to fitness guru

This segment of celebrity brands explores Shilpa Shetty Kundra social media strategy, attempting to decode how the diva balances between various themes, topics, and agendas. Read more here.

#SSWellnessWatch: mCaffeine & gender inclusive self-care communication on social media

Genderless wellness seems to be stitched into the fabric of the brand ethos at mCaffeine, we look into how they portray it on social media. Read more here.

Topicals & Trends

#FestiveSpot: Ganesh Chaturthi Campaigns have arrived at the pandal

The harbinger of happiness and dispeller of distress is here, and so are the campaigns themed around the occasion, Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 remains uninterrupted with its high-spirited essence. Read more here.

#FestiveSpot: Onam Campaigns from the prosperous harvest

As the rich and vibrant culture takes over with enchanting adornments and impassioned merrymaking, Onam social media campaigns transmit the delineation on our screens. Read more here.

As Rashi gets viral, brands jump in to leverage the heat

With Yashraj Mukhate’s version of a Saath Nibhana Saathiya scene getting viral as a lyrical meme, Rashi brand creatives crop up online. Read more here.

Global Samosa

UN Women Campaigns aim to even out gender inequality

The parasite called gender inequality is feeding off of women and is deeply entrenched around the globe. As a part of their pursuit, UN Women promotes women’s welfare with creative campaigns. Rad more here.

Winner of the most inappropriate slogan for 2020 is… KFC

KFC is putting a pause on the use of its popular slogan It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ to match with the tone of this year, which has been like no other. Read more here.

