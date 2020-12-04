Social Media News Round Up: Instagram Live Rooms & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Instagram Live Rooms, which enables users to go live with multiple guests, and more.

Facebook launches website to aid brands in creating a social impact

The new Facebook website is essentially a hub of resources and tools to assist businesses to use their abilities for social good and create a better impact on society. Read more here.

Instagram launches updates for Giving Tuesday

Instagram has announced a few additions and improved features to support Facebook’s charitable initiative – Giving Tuesday, assisting small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Read more here.

Instagram launches feature to help go Live with up to three users

Instagram has announced a feature called Live Rooms, that enables to go live with multiple guests. The early tests for this feature were done in India and now it has been rolled out broadly. Read more here.

Twitter tests Audio Spaces in beta

Audio Spaces, chat rooms to have voice-based conversations are being developed by Twitter; the update has been reported by the reverse engineer, Jane Manchun Wong. Read more here.

LinkedIn launches Sales Insights, a hub of people-sourced data

To help sales professionals tackle the problem of outdated or unreliable data, LinkedIn has added Sales Insights, to it’s LinkedIn Sales Solutions portfolio. Read more here.

Google Maps takes a social turn with Community Feed

Google Maps has launched a new Community Feed in the Explore tab that features reviews, photos, posts, and articles, with an option to follow users such as local experts, and give a thumbs up to posts users like. Read more here.

Facebook launches new features for Auto Dealers

Facebook has introduced a set of new features and updates for auto dealers to manage their Pages and advertising on the platform with effective resources to have a digital-first strategy. Read more here.

