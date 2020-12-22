OTT Marketing: From tweets to hoardings – Netflix extends AK vs AK’s theme to marketing platforms
From Twitter banter to city billboards, Netflix is leaving no stone unturned to ignite interest for AK vs AK, their upcoming dark comedy.
It all began with a Twitter banter between Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap and led to the announcement of their new Netflix film: AK vs AK. Then came a flurry of original content pieces and city hoardings, all in sync with their insult-laden rivalry. The two can be seen intensely hating on each other through the promotions, something that gives viewers a good idea of what lies ahead in the dark comedy film that is due for release this week.
Twitter Banter
Focussed on dissing each other’s professional work, the Twitter banter between Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap ranged from Oscar nominations to comments about career and age. Race 3 and Bombay Velvet were the two movies that were mentioned in the banter as a means to highlight failures and support the humiliations that were being fired.
City Hoardings
Both AKs took to Twitter to share pictures of hoardings that had insults scribbled over them, words that they were firing at each other, with love.
Poster & Trailer
The poster and the trailer for the movie were also released and shared on social media in the same vein.
Original Content
Netflix has released three sets of original content featuring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. In one of them, they are both left in each other’s houses and can be seen roasting the other for their lifestyle and home decor.
The second one is a Bhidu Reunion with Jackie Shroff. It’s a spin-off of Netflix’s Behensplaining show, which has been turned into Maushisplaining for this piece.
The third original piece features Tanmay Bhatt, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya. It’s a music video created to promote the upcoming movie.
Looking at these efforts being put in by Netflix to promote the film, it is likely to be one that will continue to create ripples of conversations long after it is released and consumed (not just viewed) by audiences!