OTT Marketing: From tweets to hoardings – Netflix extends AK vs AK’s theme to marketing platforms

From Twitter banter to city billboards, Netflix is leaving no stone unturned to ignite interest for AK vs AK, their upcoming dark comedy.

It all began with a Twitter banter between Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap and led to the announcement of their new Netflix film: AK vs AK. Then came a flurry of original content pieces and city hoardings, all in sync with their insult-laden rivalry. The two can be seen intensely hating on each other through the promotions, something that gives viewers a good idea of what lies ahead in the dark comedy film that is due for release this week.

Twitter Banter

Focussed on dissing each other’s professional work, the Twitter banter between Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap ranged from Oscar nominations to comments about career and age. Race 3 and Bombay Velvet were the two movies that were mentioned in the banter as a means to highlight failures and support the humiliations that were being fired.

Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha… nomination? 😜 https://t.co/P2ZuiPOUWP — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega https://t.co/sZzCDhVvAA pic.twitter.com/YhZHKrEFfO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also? https://t.co/7pfdatvIGr — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Sir, you don’t talk about hair. Aapko toh apne baal ke dum pe roles milte hain. #BaalBaalBaloo #TheJungleLife https://t.co/b4H5CtqFYi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se. #TheRealAK https://t.co/jsKErOnbUi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Sir har 40 saal purani gaadi ko vintage nahi kehte. Kuch ko khatara bhi kehte hain. #retirementcalling https://t.co/qzzX0v4lOZ pic.twitter.com/yS0cdX1yod — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Abe meri gaadi 40 saal chali toh chali, teri toh abhi tak garage se hi nahi nikli hai. #thenationhasspoken https://t.co/irtLwDrJRB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Agar gaadi Race 3 ki ho toh it’s better that it stays in the garage only. #havemercy https://t.co/6dJQB0wD4d — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

#neverforget

Bombay velvet Box Office Returns = 43 Crores

Race 3 Box Office Returns = 300 Crores https://t.co/hG1IQC3Vav — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

The only reason why I’m crying is because I agreed to do this film with you. But don’t worry, I’m going to have the last laugh. #gameon https://t.co/aikOJvjkRE — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

City Hoardings

Both AKs took to Twitter to share pictures of hoardings that had insults scribbled over them, words that they were firing at each other, with love.

Poster & Trailer

The poster and the trailer for the movie were also released and shared on social media in the same vein.

No more fooling the audience please. As promised, the REAL narrative of #AKvsAK from the REAL AK.@VikramMotwane @netflix_in pic.twitter.com/c728E7AgHo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 7, 2020

Original Content

Netflix has released three sets of original content featuring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. In one of them, they are both left in each other’s houses and can be seen roasting the other for their lifestyle and home decor.

The second one is a Bhidu Reunion with Jackie Shroff. It’s a spin-off of Netflix’s Behensplaining show, which has been turned into Maushisplaining for this piece.

The third original piece features Tanmay Bhatt, Rohan Joshi and Ashish Shakya. It’s a music video created to promote the upcoming movie.

Looking at these efforts being put in by Netflix to promote the film, it is likely to be one that will continue to create ripples of conversations long after it is released and consumed (not just viewed) by audiences!

