Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati to launch online influencer-led marketplace, Socialswag

As an influencer-led online marketplace, Socialswag will focus on education and entertainment to connect consumers with celebrities, bloggers, and more.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Rana Daggubati collaborate to launch an influencer-led online market place, Socialswag, in India.

The fan engagement app, developed for education and entertainment, will help enable consumers to connect with – celebrities, influencers, bloggers, and other inspirational individuals, through personal interactions and learning forums.

Further, the app features will combine entertainment and learning through masterclasses, live-chats, shout-outs, virtual selfies, and more.

Also Read: ShareChat appoints Ajit Varghese as its Chief Commercial Officer

Speaking about the app, Actor Akshay Kumar said, “I have seen so many opportunities in the digital domain this year and I believe being able to connect with fans through this platform with some of our products like my Masterclass or a Virtual Selfie will give not only me but all my peers an additional opportunity to closely connect with fans in these changing times.”

To this, Rana Daggubati also added, “This is a very fast-growing space and I’m super excited to be partnering with Akshay sir. We will bring the best of sport, entertainment, and vocational opportunities to this platform and look to make it the best in class. Our launch with our first few products will be in the first quarter of next year and the team is working towards making the fan experience a unique one for the global Indian audience.”

The app is set to be launched nationwide in February 2021.

Comments