ET Medialabs bags digital mandate for Avail Finance

Digital marketing agency ET Medialabs has bagged the digital mandate for Avail Finance, after a multi-agency pitch. It includes App Marketing Analytics, BI & Growth mandate for Avail Finance. As a result of this collaboration, ET Medialabs will provide Digital Marketing & Analytics services that include performance marketing on Google, Facebook, LinkedIn, Snapchat and Quora. Along with performance marketing, ET Medialabs will also provide Avail Finance with daily reporting and dashboards with full-funnel stitched data of all marketing channels.

Speaking about bagging the strategic mandate from Avail Finance, Lalit Panigrahi, VP, ET Medialabs commented, “We are excited about our association with Avail Finance and looking forward to exceeding the mandate entrusted to us by the company. Avail Finance is a leading financial care service that serves the underserved section of the Indian population irrespective of income, geography, age, or gender. The talented minds at ET Medialabs have extensive expertise in generating sales, optimising spends on online marketing channels, creating brand awareness online and building brand loyalty. We take pride in having a history of consistently adding value to our partnered brands and are excited to do so for our newest collaboration.”

Ankush Aggarwal, Founder, Avail Finance, added, “ET Medialabs has been a leader of providing strategic digital marketing services to its clients. Being a financial care service provider, our mission is unique and we firmly believe that ET Medialabs’ extensive experience in delivering business growth using Digital Marketing, Data and AI makes them a suitable partner for us. We look forward to great value addition as a result of this collaboration.”

The strategies and approaches ET Medialabs use include reducing ad wastage in different channels and diverting the spends to top-performing campaigns/channels along with identifying new users acquired via different channels and optimising it using in house data engineering tools. The agency also specialises in creating a scalable campaign structure and complementing them with Google’s Advanced ML algorithms, creative personalisation with respect to user personas, and experimenting and testing different optimisation events for the better customer acquisition cost. Also, it identifies which ads are creating engagement and uses them to increase awareness of the brand.

