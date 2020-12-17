Baggit campaign rallies support for local businesses

In sync with the Vocal for Local narrative, the new Baggit campaign concentrates on how buying Indian products helps in building India.

The #BuyIndianBuildIndia campaign by Baggit reiterates the message of promoting an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, encapsulating the effect buying local can have on the lives of people here, in a creative manner. Created in partnership with Famous Innovations, the film has been released to be viewed on the brand’s social media channels.

Echoing the campaign’s message, Nina Lekhi, MD and Chief Design Curator, Baggit, said, “As Indian brand owners, it is our responsibility to create a culture among users of being proud to own an Indian brand. Through the #BuyIndianBuildIndia campaign, we see this as a small step towards creating a big change. We want to nudge consumers to buy local, support small businesses, and brands that are wholly Indian. Together, we can make a difference, and together, we can see our great nation rise again.”

Adding her views while talking about the campaign, Tulika Rungta, Business Head, Famous Innovations, said “We are delighted to have played a role in closely working with Baggit in bringing to life the #BuyIndianBuildIndia Ad campaign. To work on a campaign of national importance is an opportunity that we embrace as an agency and it resonated in this partnership with Baggit. We are confident that this ad campaign will have an impact to bring about a change in society.

