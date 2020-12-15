Contextual OTT marketing: Bollywood wives turn influencers for luxury products

Premium brands jump in to leverage the recent spike in popularity witnessed by the star influencers of Netflix special Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

The Netflix Reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives became the talk of the town as soon as it was released. The series follows four Bollywood wives, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan and their lavish lifestyle of exquisite parties and shopping sprees. While the show has been garnering a name on its own, brands are now roping in the cast members as influencers to promote their products.

Recently, all four of them were seen promoting hair straighteners from Dyson, a premium brand for appliances. They uploaded pictures and videos of them using the hair straightener, expressing their newfound love towards the product in the caption.

As the show portrays the cast members living a lavish and affluent life, it seemed pertinent for Dyson to target its products to the viewers who aspire to live a similar life.

Living Liquidz, a liquid delivery app, was another brand that took a similar approach in its strategy. They roped in Seema and Neelam to create content around the app and promote it on their Instagram handle.

The four women also recently uploaded pictures of their trip to Doha, endorsing the city, hotel and the airline they travelled with. Here, they reminisced about their trip and the nostalgia was a strong sentiment across posts.

The brands were able to make the most of the recent spike in conversations around the Bollywood wives. The collaborations were topical as well as contextually relevant for the brands as well as users who follow (or recently started following) these Bollywood wives on social media. The show is thus a good example of influencer marketing by luxury brands in an OTT context.

