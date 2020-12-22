Cadbury 5Star extends Do Nothing proposition with Google Assistant

The new Cadbury 5Star campaign is a manifestation of the brand’s prevailing Do Nothing proposition, presented in partnership with Google.

In partnership with Google and conceptualised by Ogilvy, Cadbury 5Star has introduced a 5Star Do Nothing Assistant, an AI that helps you do nothing. While most mobile assistants help you become more productive, the 5Star Do Nothing mode on every android device with Google Assistant gives you more perspective and does the exact reverse. All you need to do is, say “Ok Google, eat a 5Star” to get your Google Assistant to lean back, relax, and motivate you to do nothing as well.

The AI has hundreds of built-in responses and is trained to answer any question you might have with a cheeky response that makes you rethink your plans and wonder if you are better off just doing nothing.

Commenting on the latest campaign and efforts, Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director, Marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India, said, “With the ‘Do Nothing’ campaign, our focus has been to generate some light-hearted relief in serious times and reiterate the most important message of today to unwind and take a break.”

“We are taking this a step ahead with our latest association with the Google Assistant to create a humorous and chocolaty experience for our target audience, strengthen our consumer connect and further propagate our brand message. This campaign is a testimony of 5Star’s brand persona of being witty and quirky which perfectly resonates with Gen Z who are increasingly getting inclined towards all things tech,” he added.

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “Today’s digitally native youth are always hungry to pack more into their day and AI assistants help them multitask and do more. However, at times, it’s also good to just chill. So, we helped people do just that. Say “Ok Google. Eat a 5Star” and enter the ‘Do Nothing Mode’ and then enjoy the Google Assistant help you do nothing. Answers to most commonly asked questions are ready in this mode. So, give it a try and enjoy doing nothing.”

The roll-out of the campaign will be supported by a 360-degree communication approach, designed to encourage the youth to get a first-hand experience of the latest feature at the back of digital films, radio, social media and influencer-led activations.

Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & West Head, Wavemaker India said: “This is yet another example that advertising is not limited to any format, but we need to focus on the core brand idea, the right platform and the connection we build with our audiences. This is a great example of Personalization @ Scale, every user differently interacts with their voice assistant, we are making sure we reach these different audiences and make 5Star relevant.”

Comments