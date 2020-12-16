Nayi Shuruaat: Facebook launches campaign to celebrate small businesses

Wunderman Thompson has made the Nayi Shuruaat film for Facebook and the campaign will run across print, digital, and television.

Facebook has launched Nayi Shuruaat, a new campaign to celebrate the small businesses of India, and the resilience they’ve shown to pivot and make a new start amidst the deepest crisis the world has seen in recent times. Nayi Shuruaat celebrates real stories of optimism, strength, and economic recovery from across the country.

Nayi Shuruaat will be launched with a film that focuses on three unique small businesses – The Moms Co that sells toxin-free mom and baby products, coffee brewing small business Sleepy Owl, and Doodlage, a sustainable fashion brand. While coming from distinct industries, all three businesses bounced back from the pandemic by leveraging the strength and reach of their Facebook and Instagram communities.

Speaking about Nayi Shuruaat, Archana Vohra, Director, Small and Medium Businesses, Facebook India, said, “In the face of so much uncertainty, we’ve remained inspired by how small businesses have reinvented themselves by moving online — many for the very first time.”

“Every day we see amazing examples of SMBs using the Facebook family of apps to pivot, and make a new start, and grow through this particularly challenging time. This film is about celebrating their economic recovery and nayi shuruaats, and we hope that their resilience will inspire millions of other small businesses and entrepreneurs across the country,” she added.

