Google tests a carousel featuring short videos from Instagram, TikTok & YouTube

As a part of the new experiment by Google, Instagram and TikTok videos would be showcased on a dedicated carousel on Search Results.

For instance, if a user searches for ‘Mumbai’ on Google, the carousel would show short videos related to Mumbai from Instagram and TikTok. Apart from these two platforms, videos from YouTube have also been found on the carousel.

Screenshot Credits: Saad AK

When a user clicks on the video, they are redirected to the web version of the social media platform, irrespective of whether the app is installed on the device.

Google has confirmed the pilot test of the feature on mobile devices to TechCrunch, but it’s unclear whether the company has entered into an official association with the platforms. The feature is still in the initial phases of development and limited rollout.

So users would not see the carousel on every search result, but the feature would be gradually expanded to more keywords and scaled out.

Already available carousels such as the ones showing Tweets and YouTube videos have functioned well on the platform, and the new addition shows potential too, given the rise of short videos and Google’s ability to boost top video content from these platforms.

The search engine would also be able to push Shorts, the new short-format video experience by YouTube, through the carousel, as the experience is newly launched and is still on the rise.

Screenshot Credits: Brian Freiesleben

