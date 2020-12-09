Havas Media bags integrated media mandate for Domino’s Pizza

As per the mandate, Havas Media will handle both the offline and digital media duties for Domino’s Pizza.

Havas Media has bagged the integrated media duties for Domino’s Pizza operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Limited. The account has been assigned after multi-agency pitches and participation from the leading networks.

The mandate won by Havas Media includes both offline and digital media duties.

Also read: ShareChat appoints Ajit Varghese as its Chief Commercial Officer

Pratik Pota, CEO and Whole-time Director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, “We are glad to have Havas Media on board as our media partner. We are confident that their expertise, market understanding, and integrated offering will help us in driving the next phase of transformation and growth for Domino’s. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership”.

Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India said, “We are absolutely delighted to partner with a prestigious brand as Domino’s Pizza, which is one of the most loved pizza brands in the world. And looking forward to playing an integral role in charting out the next phase of growth. Whilst, the Food and Beverage industry as a whole has gone through an extremely challenging time during the past few months during the pandemic, we are confident, we will be able to contribute to the brand’s growth with our holistic village model and integrated offering”.

Mohit Joshi, CEO – Havas Media Group India said, “This win is a testament to our continued efforts of scaling our operations further in India and the expertise we bring to our clients. At Havas Media, we invest in media that matters and drive Media Experience (MX) that connects a client with their target audience. This unique data-driven and content powered approach is the bedrock of all our strategies. With this mandate, we look forward to further strengthening Domino’s Pizzas’ meaningful journey and adding an esteemed brand to our stellar list of existing clients”.

The business will be handled out of the agency’s Gurgaon office, led by Uday Mohan – Managing Partner, North, and West.

Comments