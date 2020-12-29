Wakefit.co launches YouTube channel Home Time; releases first original Qawwali track

Wakefit.co aims to build Home Time as a YouTube channel where original content pieces related to the brand will be published in 2021.

As a tumultuous year comes to a close, the trials and tribulations of 2020 were encapsulated in a musical video by sleep and home solutions company, Wakefit.co on their YouTube channel for original content, Home Time. The video wraps up the highs, the lows, the untoward surprises and the eventful twists of 2020 and resonates with what people went through during the year. The video is being promoted using #BhaadMeinJaa2020.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-founder of Wakefit.co, said on the release of the video, “We really wanted to sum up 2020 on a lighter note and give people something to chuckle about after a gruelling few months this year.”

“We created an independent YouTube channel called Home Time and released this video, which is our way of bidding 2020 goodbye once and for all. At Wakefit.co, we believe in creating content that makes people smile while also bringing to light the need for sleep and home wellness. We are thrilled to have received such an overwhelming response for our video from netizens,” he added.

