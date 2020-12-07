How to use Snapchat’s latest Cartoon Lens

Cartoon Lens lets Snapchatters transform themselves into their own, unique cartoon character in real-time, on Snapchat.

The lens is available globally on the Snapchat Carousel, it uses machine learning to create a unique look just for the users and one can also tap the Camera Roll button when Cartoon Lens is activated to see another image appear in anime-style too.

Also Read: Snapchat introduces Spotlight to showcase the best Snaps

How to use the lens:

· If you don’t already have Snapchat, download it for iOS or Android

· Snapchat will automatically open to the camera

· Open the Lens Carousel by pressing the Smiley icon or tapping on the screen

· Find the Cartoon Lens in the carousel

· If you can’t find it, hover your camera over the Snapcode below and press and hold on it for a few seconds:

· Take a photo or video Snap of yourself using the Lens, or tap the Camera Roll button to try out the Lens on other photos in your Camera Roll

· Tap the blue arrow icon to send friends your Snap, post to your Story, or post to Spotlight!

· Details on how to export/save your photo or video here

Comments