Nokia Mobile & HelpAge India liven up the festivities with new campaign, #KhamoshiKhatam

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has joined hands with HelpAge India, to roll out a nationwide campaign, #KhamoshiKhatam featuring Alka Yagnik.

The Nokia campaign intends to take away the loneliness faced by senior citizens during the pandemic and encourages the country’s youth to remember, reconnect, and rejuvenate their relationship with senior citizens.

As part of the campaign, a surprise virtual concert was organized at six HelpAge India homes with a live performance and chat by the singer artist, Alka Yagnik, exclusively for the senior citizens.

During the performance, Yagnik sang the rendition of the 90s song- “Ek Din Aap Yun Humko Mil Jayenge…”. Over a tete-a-tete with the senior citizens after the performance, Yagnik talked with those attending about their love for music, the challenges of living in a lockdown, and how the online concert marked a joyous end to a somber year for the elderly.

A video that captures the essence of this campaign livening up the festive season for our senior citizens went live.

Ruchira Jaitly, Head of Marketing – India, HMD Global, said, “2020 has been an especially difficult year for senior citizens owing to the pandemic. Unprecedented social distancing and lack of human interactions has increased the silence in our lives. With #KhamoshiKhatam, we hope to bring surprise, cheer and hope in the lives of the senior members of our society, with a beloved artist, Alka Yagnik. Not only this, with every share of the video, we will donate to HelpAge India. I urge people to share this video and show their support to our senior citizens.”

Sonali Sharma, Head Communications, HelpAge India said, “Senior citizens have been the hardest hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, not only in terms of it affecting their health and livelihood, but also forcing them to deal with anxiety, depression and a feeling of isolation. Those living in old age homes were virtually cut off from the outside world. The silence was deafening. HelpAge is happy to associate with HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, for bringing back positivity, cheer and happiness into their lives through this initiative. A special thanks to Alka Yagnik for the musical evening dedicated to our senior citizens. I urge everyone to reach out to the elders in their lives, spend time with them and show them that they are valued and cared for. 90% of elders in India, have to continue working in order to survive, each share of the video will go a long way in helping a disadvantaged elder. Let’s bring in the new year, by helping an elder in need.”

Chandni Shah, COO, Kinnect, said, “Senior citizens are experiencing disproportionately greater adverse effects from the pandemic. It has not only disrupted their daily routines but has also raised concerns about access to care, difficulty in adapting to technologies, and isolation. With #KhamoshiKhatam, the idea is to spread cheer by encouraging mental and physical well-being whilst also making support available to our senior citizens. We are extremely proud to be associated with HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, for this campaign as it emerges as an enabler for senior citizens to maintain social connection and brings happiness to them in these tough times.”

