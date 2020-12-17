Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani banter makes for new Pepsi ad film

The new Pepsi campaign film works as an announcement for a new limited-edition friendship pack of 600 ml being launched at a reduced price.

Pepsi has unveiled a new campaign film featuring brand ambassadors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, celebrating friendship with swag. With pop culture at its heart and finger on the pulse of changing trends, Pepsi’s new campaign is based on the simple belief that friends come together and look for effortless ways to add memorable fun moments to each other’s lives.

Through this campaign, Pepsi has launched a new limited-edition friendship pack of 600 ml available at INR 30. The new campaign is set to be amplified extensively across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media.

The new film showcases Pepsi’s ambassador duo Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani coming together to share a fun banter. In the film, Tiger is seen trying to impress Disha with the help of the new Pepsi friendship pack and a lot of SWAG.

Tarun Bhagat, Director – Marketing, Hydration and Cola, PepsiCo India said, “Pepsi understands the pulse of the young generation and believes in creating campaigns that are most relatable to the youth. The new ad featuring Disha and Tiger reflects the confidence and irreverence that friends share between themselves. With the intent to celebrate the emotion of friendship, Pepsi has also launched a special pack that friends can enjoy together.”

Speaking about the campaign, Pepsi brand ambassador and Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff said, “It’s an absolute pleasure to join Pepsi to celebrate the undying spirit of friendship and swag and to translate those emotions through our fun new film. It’s been great to share screen space with Disha and working with Ahmed sir is always an amazing experience.”

Sharing her excitement on the launch of the TVC, brand ambassador and Bollywood actor, Disha Patani added, “Everything about this new film is about swag and friendship. It is relatable, fun and will resonate with the youth. Working with Tiger and Pepsi has always been a wonderful experience and we are hopeful that our audiences will show love to this campaign as well.”

