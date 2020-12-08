Reverse Thought to handle digital communication for ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management

The agency will develop social media creatives on topics that are relevant for the investors of ICICI Prudential Pension Fund Management.

Reverse Thought Creative Studios – a boutique digital advertising agency has won the mandate to manage the social media creatives for ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Co. Ltd. The agency will develop and manage creatives on topics relevant to the present and prospect investors in the National Pension System (NPS) of ICICI Prudential Pension Fund Management Co. Ltd.

“We the ICICI Pru Pension Team have engaged with Reverse Thought Creative Studio for our Social Media communications as they were well recommended by the team at ICICI Pru Life Insurance. The team has done justice to our vision and objectives” said Rahul Bhagat, Business Head, Pension and Annuity.

“Working with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Asset Management and ICICI Bank since the last few years, we understand what the brand stands for and we take great pride in reinforcing their message along with a strong value proposition with each creative. We are happy to deepen our relationship with the ICICI Group,” says Tushar Garg, Creative Director & Founder of Reverse Thought.

“ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Co. Ltd is the first and only company that we are working with, in the NPS sector, and we are learning something new about the subject every day. It’s a rich and rewarding experience for us and the team at ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Co. Ltd is very supportive,” says Sunidhi Garg, Director & Co-founder of Reverse Thought Creative Studios.

ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Co. Ltd is the latest addition to the pool of clients Reverse Thought caters to, like AllCargo Logistics, Goodricke Tea, Amalgamated Plantations, Aditya Birla Group & Sun Pharma to name a few. They specialize in digital & social media marketing, content creation, still photography, web & app development, motion graphics, video creation and all it takes to build, promote and market a brand.

Comments