SocialThrowback2020: Global Campaigns that reinvented creativity in an uncharted year

Social Samosa presents the foremost global campaigns that struck through the face of crisis, by reaching a higher peak of ingenuity and created a newer benchmark.

The resources decreased but creativity only increased this year. 2020 marked the period of a showcase of campaigns as novel as the year as global campaigns around the world tapped varied emotions and diverse formats.

One among theme gem campaigns was RC Cola as they launched a campaign titled Family, conceptualized by Gigil, written by Dionie Tañada, Associate Creative Director of the agency. The bizarre, dramatic, and humorous campaign that shocked and surprised the viewers gained momentous organic engagement and became a part of several social conversations.

Speaking of unusual, Publicis, Ingo, and David Miami collaborated with their client partner Burger King to deliver one of the most unconventional campaigns of all time. Campaigns from the F&B industry are customarily the drool-worthy, beautiful images of lip-smacking food, but ‘The Moldy Whopper’ was a descriptive image of the beauty of no artificial preservatives.

WombStories by Bodyform, created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, and directed by Nisha Ganatra showing muti-segmented narratives of crowd-sourced stories subjected around menstruation and womb related issues, was an effort to break the stereotype of hiding real #wombstories. The brand collaborated with several artists for the integration of animated portions.

You Can’t Stop Us by Nike arguably won the year, with its montage of edited clippings from sports events in a dynamic split-screen format. The campaign is narrated by Megan Rapinoe and features 36 pairings of athletes. The spot resorts to kinetic movements of the featured athletes traversing from one part of the screen to another.

The campaign features 53 athletes and 72 sequences and represents 24 sports, extracted from a research of 4,000 action sequences. It is one of the campaigns that garnered the highest views and engagement this year.

These global campaigns proved they can’t be stopped by a worldwide pandemic. Let’s take a look at more of such campaigns.

You Can’t Stop Us – Nike

Courage Is Beautiful – Dove Canada

To The Human Race – The Coca Cola Company

The Moldy Whopper – Burger King

Womb Stories – Bodyform

Privacy. That’s iPhone. – Apple

Loretta – Google

Family – RC Cola

The Pause – P&G

Be Postpartum Prepared – Frida Mom

The Tower – Volvo

Can’t Touch This – Cheetos

#BBCDad – Twitter

As someone who knows something about interruptions, we asked #BBCdad @Robert_E_Kelly to help us talk about Twitter’s conversation settings, which give brands more control over the conversations they start. https://t.co/i5eC2qEyRf pic.twitter.com/RSvqqpIyjT — Twitter Marketing UK (@TwitterMktgUK) November 17, 2020

