SocialThrowback2020: Topical Moments that kept trends alive through memes

Social Samosa presents the Year-In-Review of the hottest topical moments that kept brand communications light-hearted during heavy times.

Brands put out a range of creatives showcasing the art and the artist, that marked the beginning of the decade and trek through the pandemic with topical moments that stayed relevant.

The year began with the Decade Challenge and brands drawing comparisons from a decennary point of view. Followed, by creatives thanking Dhoni, marking his retirement from ODI.

Then a smile on a Zomato delivery executive’s face lit up several faces on social media. Since March, topical trends were not the same as before, and COVID-19 and Work From Home remained dominating themes through the months to come.

Doordarshan re-airing popular shows such as Ramayan & Mahabharat triggered a nationwide nostalgia wave that several brands reveled in. As DIY and cooking became popular activities, brands whipped up Dalgona Coffee posts to see a froth of brand awareness.

The demise of two legneds from the Hindi film industry – Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor filled several of us with sorrow, and brands put forth creatives paying an ode to their performances.

OTT series such as Paatal Lok, Mirzapur 2, and Indian Matchmaking, launched several topical waves as they were the most talked about shows in social conversations, and brands made the most of these trends by tapping popular characters and dialogues.

Yashraj Mukhate and his videos flaunting rhythmic humor remained a favorite of social media users and brands. The empty cooker brought all the brands to his yard with a few more moments in its two.

IPL 2020 was a pool of topical waves, launching one wave every now and then that tap highlights of a match, and performing players. Towards the end of the year, brands attempted to solve the curious case of Monolith.

Check out the trends that dominated the year.

PS: Binod

Decade Challenge

#ThankYouDhoni

Kunal v/s Arnab

#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords

#TheArtV/STheArtist

Oscars 2020

#SonuKismile

COVID-19

Doordarshan

Work From Home

Dalgona Coffee

Monisha Beta

Irrfan Khan

Rishi Kapoor

Paatal Lok

When You Accidentally Type

Radoe Me Kon Tha

Binod

Indian Matchmaking

PUBG Ban

Mirzapur 2

#HowItStarted

IPL 2020 Closing Ceremony

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati

Monolith

Tuada Kutta Tommy

