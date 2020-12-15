Sociowash bags digital mandate for Voot

As per the mandate, SocioWash will manage and amplify Voot’s digital presence and engage in creative strategic recommendations.

Following a multi-agency pitch, Sociowash has bagged the creative and digital content mandate for Voot. Voot is a video-on-demand platform that is a part of Viacom 18 Digital Ventures, which runs the portfolio from some of the biggest Indian reality shows like Bigg Boss, Roadies to popular daily soaps like Naagin, Barrister Babu, etc. It also offers exciting content for audiences with different choices and preferences which include blockbuster movies, web series, and breaking news.

Commenting on the account win, Pranav Agarwal, Co-Founder, Sociowash said, “It gives us immense pleasure to take our journey with Voot up a notch. Super thrilled to be using our capability in the creative arena to support Voot, achieve optimal results and reach stratospheric growth, together. Our endeavor will be to come up with some insightful and creative campaigns for Voot and make them work.”

The mandate will be executed from Sociowash’s Mumbai office.

