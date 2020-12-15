Sociowash bags digital mandate for Voot

Voot

As per the mandate, SocioWash will manage and amplify Voot’s digital presence and engage in creative strategic recommendations.

Following a multi-agency pitch, Sociowash has bagged the creative and digital content mandate for Voot. Voot is a video-on-demand platform that is a part of Viacom 18 Digital Ventures, which runs the portfolio from some of the biggest Indian reality shows like Bigg Boss, Roadies to popular daily soaps like Naagin, Barrister Babu, etc. It also offers exciting content for audiences with different choices and preferences which include blockbuster movies, web series, and breaking news.

Also Read: Sociowash bags the creative mandate for Oral-B

Commenting on the account win, Pranav Agarwal, Co-Founder, Sociowash said, “It gives us immense pleasure to take our journey with Voot up a notch. Super thrilled to be using our capability in the creative arena to support Voot, achieve optimal results and reach stratospheric growth, together. Our endeavor will be to come up with some insightful and creative campaigns for Voot and make them work.”

The mandate will be executed from Sociowash’s Mumbai office.


You may also like:

Havas Media wins BlueStone.com's account
Jaquar Group awards digital mandate to Social Beat
Pixel Fox Studios won the digital mandate for Me N Moms
Publicis Beehive bags creative mandate of Balaji Wafers; rolls out pan India integrated ad campaign
Perrier India appoints Chandni Kohli Dhall as Chief Marketing Officer
iProspect India bags the digital business of KFC India

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Mamaearth mandate

Urban Gully

Credai Mchi Kalyan Dombivli

SBI Mandate

Faces Canada mandate

eMarket by Logicserve Digital

Healthspring Mumbai

BSH Home Appliances Isobar