Tata Tea Gold launches new brand communication for West Bengal market

New Tata Tea Gold digital film focusses on celebrating the ‘Bengali way of life’ as a follow up on the brand’s Durga Puja initiative in West Bengal.

When it comes to their love for food, the people of West Bengal take great pride in their rigorous selection approach and an eye for detail. The new Tata Tea Gold campaign for West Bengal is a celebration of this uniquely Bengali cultural code, “khutkhute-ness” that is evident in everyday situations. Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, the film has been created by veteran Bengali filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

Speaking about the film, Puneet Das, SVP, Marketing – Packaged Beverages, TATA Consumer Products says, “Tata Tea Gold is the leading branded tea brand in West Bengal and we wanted to celebrate the West Bengal way of life by bringing alive this core idea of ‘a perfectionist mindset’ of Bengali’s especially when it comes to their everyday food & beverage choices. This is very well expressed through this colloquial term of Khutkhute-ness and we have tried to capture this through situations that will be relatable to most Bengalis.”

“This film has been curated specially for the people of West Bengal, in not only that it has been shot in Kolkata, but it also has been created by Shoojit Sircar a national award-winning filmmaker who not only is known for redefining Indian cinema but also known for his love for food and all things related to Bengal,” he adds.

Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer – Mullen Lintas adds, “The journey of this commercial was about landing on an insight that holds completely unmistakably true for the region, just how many brands of Tata Tea portfolio are doing with region-specific insights that evoke extreme relatability and makes the tea one’s own. What followed was then sharpening it with creative juices and partnering with the right talent.”

Further, she explains, “That Bengalis are finicky about food and the ability to craft it such that the humour of that lands for everyone to be able to see themselves and people they know reflected in the ad and be able to laugh about the same, keeping tea buying integral to the behaviour and to the resolve that follows. While sarcasm has long been the brand tonality, this was the first time we attempted it, in this humorous avatar.”

