Tata Wiron’s New Year campaign #KitesOfHope, focusses on binding human lives

Conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, ‘Kites of Hope’ is a New Year’s film as a tribute to the positive human spirit by Tata Wiron.

Social distancing has brought everyone closer. In-line with this thought, Tata Wiron launched ‘Kites of Hope’ campaign across social media channels to bind, support, and strengthen millions of people.

Conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, the campaign is a simple and heart-warming narrative that attempts to fly high on the melody of’Udd Chali’ – a song of hope in the soulful voice of Dipan Mitra.

‘Kites of Hope’ also comes at a time when the brand is set to make strategic announcements pertaining to its identity.

“A few months back we were being stared at by fear, uncertainty and demotivation. With the unflinching faith and trust of our channel partners, we are staring at a tomorrow filled with strength and smiles. ‘Kites of Hope’ is a tribute to the strong ties that bind Tata Wiron with all its stakeholders,” remarked, Vivek Chauhan, Chief of Marketing and Sales, Global Wires Division, Tata Steel.

Commenting on the film, Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Senior VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata said, “2020 is a forgettable year, but a year which will stay in our memories forever. We are happy to partner with Tata Wiron on this project to end 2020 and start the new year on a cheerful and positive note.”

“These are tough times and more than ever before this year we have developed the strongest bonds and reached out to friends and strangers alike. As the world stopped, we found ways to keep it moving and this film is a testimony to the ever-soaring, forever positive nature of the human spirit,” added, Arjun Mukherjee, VP, and Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata.

Credits:

Client: Tata Wiron, Tata Global Wires India (a division of Tata Steel)

Agency: Wunderman Thompson

Project Head: Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Sr. VP & Managing Partner



Creative Team:

Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer

Arjun Mukherjee, ECD & VP

Moeinuk Sengupta, Creative Director

Anurag Acharya, Creative Director

Kirandeep Kaur: Language Consultant

Account Management:

Sreeparna Gupta, Client Services Director

Production house: Happy Rabbit Films

Director: Dibyendu Bose

DOP: Srijit Basu

Editor: Arghyakamal Mitra

Music: Prabuddha Banerjee

Singer: Dipan Mitra

Comments