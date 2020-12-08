SSThrowback2020: A year of Fleets, Quote Tweets, K-pop, Safety & Updates on Twitter

Social Samosa puts together all things important that happened in the world of Twitter for users, businesses, authorities and publishers in 2020.

Twitter has been amping up its features for users, brands and publishers through 2020. The efforts could be broadly divided into two categories: To be a participant in the fight against COVID-19 and to stay in the running with the evolution of other social media platforms.

They have been trying to fight misinformation with the help of labels, disclaimers and mandatory information display in search menus. Fleets was perhaps the biggest newsmaker for Twitter in 2020. It changed the prospects for the platform in a big way. Read on to know more.

Fleets & Quote Tweets

Even as Twitter users across the globe continue to raise demands for an edit button, which they are unlikely to ever get, Twitter brought out two important features in 2020: Fleets and Quote Tweets. While Fleets became Twitter’s way to push for ephemeral content on the platform, Quote Tweets made it easy for users and businesses to track sentiment and conversations around a specific tweet, and by extension, a topic.

Testing, testing…

We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

Three things—



1. "Retweets with comments" is changing to "Quote Tweets"



2. Quote Tweets will appear right next to Retweets



3. The mask goes over your nose pic.twitter.com/x00YTZSAFs — Twitter (@Twitter) August 31, 2020

COVID-19 & Twitter 2020

To tackle the misinformation around COVID-19, Twitter partnered with several scientific and government organisations across the globe to ensure users access to credible information throughout 2020. This information was highlighted in search sections while misinformation was flagged with the help of disclaimers. In India, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has onboarded Twitter Seva for COVID-19 communication.

Launched @CovidIndiaSeva to respond to citizens' queries in real time ❗️



Experts will share authoritative public health information reg #COVIDー19 swiftly at scale, helping to build a direct channel for communication with citizens.

Post your queries!#CovidIndiaSeva @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/9dPKh9Qklc — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 21, 2020

The K-pop Craze

In sync with the rising popularity of K-pop in the country, Twitter has been pushing for facilitating better ways for fans to communicate on the platform. This includes an easy option to see the translated version of a profile’s bio as well as promoting such content under #KpopTwitter. These efforts are significant for the Indian market as Spotify is also trying to extend the scope of the genre in the country with various offerings.

Don’t get lost in translation when looking for accounts to follow on Twitter. Now on iOS and Android, a translation option will appear on profile bios that are in a different language than your language settings.



Take a look, especially if you're into K-Pop ✌️ pic.twitter.com/yOiJk8zTWv — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 13, 2020

Accessibility & Credibility

Making the platform accessible for all is one of the core aspects Twitter has been working on for a long time. A variety of inclusive picture descriptions and Voice Tweets are something they are trying to better on the platform.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice!



Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

On the credibility end, they are planning to revive the Verified Account Program in early 2021. Giving users the option to retweet with a quote instead of directly retweeting a tweet and nudging people to read the article before retweeting it are two features Twitter introduced this year to restrict the scope of misinformation on the platform.

Brand Communications

To enhance brand communications on the platform, Twitter India introduced ArtHouse this year. A creative suite of services to assist brands in creating and optimising Twitter-first content, the initiative was a win for both businesses and the platform.

Carousel ads are here! 📢



Get all the details: — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) November 11, 2020

Another major development was the introduction of Carousel ads for advertisers globally, allowing them to put forth a horizontally swipeable batch of images or videos in a single ad (tweet) that can redirect users to an app or website. This was key not just as a product offering but also because it added a horizontal dimension to the consumption of content on the platform, which is largely vertical by design.

Twitter 2020

Here’s a month-wise update on how Twitter fared through 2020.

January 2020

DM reactions and Set Reminder feature launched

Pinned Lists for Android and schedule tweets for the web were being tested

Twitter speaks about attempts to reduce hate speech

Soon, you can limit who replies to your tweet; Twitter tests new feature

Promoted Trend Spotlight for brands launched

Updates announced: New Search Endpoints, UI & The Bug

February 2020

Twitter acquires Chroma Labs

Data: Natalie Portman ‘Most Tweeted about’ star on the Red Carpet

Twitter discloses an API incident impacting your Account Identity

Labels for manipulated media introduced

#UnionBudget2020 saw 11 lakh tweets in a week

March 2020

Twitter introduces Stories, names it Fleets

ISL celebrates the #HeroISLFinal with a downpour of Twitter Confetti

April 2020

45% surveyed Twitter users wish to see brands supporting frontline warriors

Viewing Quote Tweets made easier

Twitter blossoms with environmental conversations on 50th #EarthDay

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare onboards Twitter Seva for COVID-19 communication

Twitter updates Explore and tests renaming Lists

Q1 guidance withdrawn due to COVID-19 impact

May 2020

Fundamentals of Inclusion & Diversity in the Workplace report is shared

Twitter tests new conversation settings

India thanks healthcare workers this #InternationalNursesDay on Twitter

June 2020

Data from conversations could help detect wildfires, Twitter claims

In Testing: Top Requests feature for Twitter DMs, Voice Tweets, Twitter emoji reactions, Discover Lists, & Prompt

Platform Updates: Banner Images and Schedule Tweets

Twitter backs efforts to quell the rise in domestic violence

July 2020

Twitter updates harmful conduct policy for links

Twitter mDAU grew 34% in Q2 year-over-year

Coronavirus the most tweeted topic by World leaders: BCW’s Twiplomacy Study

Chat windows for Desktop rolled out

Twitter diagnoses system to investigate breach after major accounts get hacked

Search prompt in India launched

Twitter is speculated to be working on a subscription platform

In testing: Updates for Fleets

August 2020

Twitter explains limiting visibility of Tweets

Information about people sliding in your DMs added

Introduced: New Transparency Center and New developer experience

Translate bio option for app users added

Twitter Updates: Conversation Settings & Warning Prompts

Twitter to label government and state-affiliated media accounts

September 2020

Twitter expands read before tweeting prompt globally

Data backed Tips to create engaging video ads on Twitter

#KpopTwitter: BTS emerges as the most mentioned K-pop artist in India

Twitter users go into a frenzy over the Like animation for #AppleEvent

In Testing: Top Requests in DMs, Auto-Translation, Shared Content and Descriptions

Two new teams to work on accessibility introduced

Quote Tweets become an official feature on Twitter

Twitter adds more context to Trends with representative tweets

October 2020

New Tweet Composer for advertisers is launched

Twitter updates privacy settings on desktop and mobile

WordPress blogs can now be published as Twitter Threads

Twitter shares an update on limiting abusive behaviour

Image cropping methods are improved post bias accusation

November 2020

Twitter tests Audio Spaces in beta

Verified account program to be revived in 2021

Data: CSK the most Tweeted about the team this cricket season

Carousel ads are rolled out for advertisers globally

Twitter tests warnings on liking Tweets that may contain misinformation

ArtHouse helping brands create Twitter-first content is launched

Even though 2020 was tumultuous, Twitter was able to stay afloat and release a number of features. One can only wonder how these experiences would impact their growth prospects in months to come. Keep tweeting!

