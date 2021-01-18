82.5 Communications bags creative mandate for Slice

The Bengaluru office of 82.5 Communications will handle Slice, a Bangalore based fintech start-up.

82.5 Communications has bagged the creative duties of Slice, a Bangalore based fintech start-up. The agency’s Bengaluru office will handle the business.

Speaking of the win, Kapil Arora, CEO & Co-Chairman, 82.5 Communication, “The fintech world is abuzz with opportunity and amongst the most exciting, is Slice. We are excited to partner the brand in its endeavor to financially empower India’s youngsters and look forward to creating transformational work on a transformational brand.”

Naveen Raman, Sr. Vice President, and Branch head, 82.5 Communications (South), says, “It is exciting for us to work with a young team that has a vision of disrupting the category, the team at Slice is full of ideas and has a great product on offer for the youth. Given the size and volume of India and us being a young country, we have an opportunity of building something revolutionary. I look forward to this association.”

Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, Group Creative Directors, 82.5 Communications (South) share, “We are super excited to start on this journey with Slice and cannot wait to create work that is not just disruptive but will also make Slice the choice of India’s youth who are looking for financial liberation. As a home-grown agency our self, it is indeed special to partner with a homegrown start-up.”

On this partnership, Rajan Bajaj, Founder & CEO, Slice, commented, “From the get-go, the team at 82.5 communication has understood what slice is building and the transformational impact it will have on the payments ecosystem in India. We are very happy to partner with an agency that actually helps take our mission to the next level. 2021 has some exciting things in store and we are thrilled to have 82.5 Communication on this journey with us.”

