Agency Feature: Digital Catalyst

How do we define Digital Catalyst?

We are quintessential to being like growth partners to create success stories for businesses across the globe since 2014.

At Digital Catalyst, a team of diverse domain experts, create and aim to implement bespoke marketing strategies augmenting growth for our clients.



What’s in the name?

Digital Catalyst is exactly as the name suggests. We aim to catalyze businesses digitally leading them to growth.

What do we do?

360-degree digital marketing agency

Social Media Management – leveraging each of the channels with a specialized team with expertise, experience & understanding of each of the social media channels that include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin, Youtube, and Pinterest.

Why we do it?

At a time when the companies seemed to be digitally challenged in Hyderabad, our founders from the city decided to add value in the domain. Having worked across the globe, they wanted to implement the digital practices in the city, as well.

How do we evolve?

We do the following to evolve as we move forward:

By considering clients as partners

Empathizing with their business and understanding the objectives and business problems.

Social responsibility in social media

Social responsibility in social media is of utmost priority. Hence, we practice the required ethics and do not participate in fake activities as we genuinely want to help people. We refuse to initiate anything that might be artificial. For example, generating numbers.

The need of the hour

The need of the hour is to be genuine by taking responsibility for whatever we do on social media such as social media posts and even what we communicate/write through it. We also need to understand the implications of whatever we might be posting across social media platforms.

Further, we need to take care of authenticity and into making social media more authentic. We should not spread false news on social media which is one of the biggest banes today.

We learned the hard way

Most of the clients don’t know what they want which can make it tricky to work with them. In order to deal with such clients, set the right expectations & adhere to them.

Did we just share that?

There were some posts that got disapproved by the client. Funnily, the same posts got approved when we sent them after a gap-period.

They work with us

Monster

eBay

TOI

FabIndia

Lulu and more

The industry as we foresee

The ecosystem is constantly evolving, that too, at a rapid pace. What is relevant today may not be so relevant tomorrow.

AI will be a determining factor on who wins the game, eventually.



A day without Internet

Such days are spent in team interactions, learning, creatives and more.

Lastly, are you hiring?

Yes

