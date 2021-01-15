Bajaj Allianz Life launches digital campaign ft. Rahul Subramanian

The Bajaj Allianz Life campaign, #StartNow featuring Rahul Subramanian intends to reiterate the message of being financially prepared and planning smartly for the future.

Bajaj Allianz Life reckons if 2020 has taught us anything it is that we must prepare ourselves for the unprecedented future and the brand drives this thought with this campaign called #StartNow and brings in Rahul Subramanian aka Mr. Kalse Re.

The video shows Subramanian having a never-too-late realization about planning for life goals starting aaj se, instead of kal. The campaign highlights the importance of financial planning and encourages the audience to plan smartly for their future life goals.

The objective of the campaign is to explain how the brand’s financial products may enable one’s goals, and revolves around the popular notion of people attaching themselves to new year resolutions.

While several start off thinking “New year, new me”, while the year automatically changes, a person cannot, and becoming a new person involves practical efforts. The brand shows a satirical take on this notion, and integrates its products.

Comments