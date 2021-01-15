Bharti AXA Life launches ‘Weather it like army’ initiative to celebrate Army Day

Observing the 73rd Army Day today, Bharti AXA Life Insurance has launched this campaign to commemorate real-life experiences of the Indian Armed Forces.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, an Indian business group, and AXA, an insurance company, is celebrating the spirit of army personnel on the occasion of Army Day with the launch of its campaign ‘Weather it like Indian Army’ – an initiative dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces.

Bharti AXA Life has initiated this campaign to highlight the weather conditions at different border locations where Indian soldiers brave all odds to protect the country. The company will also seek participation from the families of the armed forces to share messages with the soldiers who work relentlessly to keep the country and its citizens safe and secure.

General Raj Kadayan (retd) talks about the resourceful solutions soldiers come up with to overcome the challenges in the icy heights of Ladakh. #ArmyDay #WeatherItLikeIndianArmy #IndianArmy #Yoddha pic.twitter.com/xTvtrPzSXf — Bharti AXA Life (@bhartiaxalife) January 15, 2021

Parag Raja, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance said, ”On the Army Day, the Bharti AXA family salutes the protectors and their heroic spirit and gallantry service to the billion-plus nation. With their matchless security services in mind, we have introduced our Yoddha channel comprising Ex-servicemen to provide suitable financial solutions to the armed personnel and protect the protectors.”

Army Veterans who shared their real-life experiences include Lt. General Raj Kadayan (retd.) and Major General Vasudeva (retd.), among others.

