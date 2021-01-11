Brands welcome the Virushka baby with a cradle of creatives
As Virat Kohli announced the birth of a baby girl, brands lined up creatives congratulating the Virushka baby and reveling in the pleasant news.
Brands such as Pepsi, Pampers, Zomato India, and more have warmed up social media feeds with delightful creatives wishing Virushka and the baby girl.
The arrival of the baby girl has been a trending topic, and along with brand creatives, several personalities and fans are sending hearty congratulations.
Most of the brands have kept the promotional purposes aside, and the creatives contain little or no product integration, just wishing the couple in their own brand language.
Scroll through the cradle gently.
Dunzo India
Pampers India
Pepsi India
Miniklub
Liberty Shoes
Zomato India
If we have missed out on any of your favorite Virushka baby creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.
