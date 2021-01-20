Leo Burnett Consult appointed as strategic partner for Care Ratings

Care Ratings has onboarded Leo Burnett Consult to create a future-facing brand by leveraging the opportunities in today’s environment.

Credit rating agency Care Ratings has signed up with Leo Burnett Consult to create a strategic roadmap to revamp the corporate brand architecture.

Speaking about the partnership, Ajay Mahajan, MD & CEO, CARE Ratings said, “Having established its credentials for over 27 years CARE Ratings is one of the leading credit rating agencies in India. With our new vision, opportunities in the environment and our own abilities to harness them we need a brand which is future-facing.”

“We are happy to associate with Leo Burnett Consult to take our vision forward. They demonstrated a good understanding of our brand philosophy and our future opportunities. We look forward to working together with the team,” he added.

Speaking about the win, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said, “Care Ratings is one of India’s most reputed credit rating agencies. However, there’s a lot more than they do, their core abilities are beyond what the brand gets credit for. Our mandate is to get the brand ready for the future, for the opportunities that today’s environment is throwing up.”

He added, “We will be thinking about the brand and architecture from the first principle and build an advisory brand for Care Ratings. At Leo Burnett Consult we look forward to bringing together technology, data and creativity to chart out a new brand of the future.”

