Case Study: How WeddingWire used influencers to create awareness around digital wedding planning tools

Karo #ShaadiKiTaiyari with WeddingWire India campaign encouraged couples in India to take charge and spread awareness about its wedding planning app.

WeddingWire India engaged with nine influencers, from across the country, in the fashion and lifestyle space to help spread the message that it is the one-stop solution for everyone’s wedding planning-related woes. The case study gauges the execution and results of the campaign.

Category Introduction

The Indian wedding industry accounts for a $50 billion industry, which is only growing rapidly year over year. In India, almost half of the country’s population is below the age of 30, with the average age at 29 and as of 2020, more than 12 million weddings are being held annually. A ‘big-fat-Indian-wedding’ is only complete with a guest list surpassing 300-500 attendees, or more, from what we have seen in the pre-COVID era.

The pandemic has brought uncertainty in every industry, and the wedding industry is equally affected by it. Over the past few months, it can be observed that wedding celebrations continued to take place at a smaller scale, keeping in mind restrictions, confirming that love and celebration have not been cancelled.

Brand Introduction

WeddingWire India was launched in mid-2017 as wedding technology platforms aimed at creating great wedding experiences by connecting engaged couples with more than 60,000 local wedding venues and professionals.

Summary

The Knot Worldwide with over four decades of expertise in the global wedding industry conceptualized their end-of-year influencer campaign – Karo #ShaadiKiTaiyari with WeddingWire India, which went live on 25th November. For this campaign, WeddingWire partnered with both single as well as married influencers in India to introduce those getting married to the benefits of using digital wedding planning tools, which is even more relevant in today’s scenario due to the pandemic.

The campaign talks about various aspects of planning a wedding from the eyes of leading influencers who are either planning or have planned their own wedding or of someone close to them.

Problem Statement/ Objective

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the wedding industry led to cancellations and postponements and cutting down on the size and scope of the events.

WeddingWire India aimed to introduce the benefits of digital tools that were not just the need of the hour but had its own perks at a time when social distancing is the norm.

While digitization has been superseding every aspect of an individuals’ life, the pandemic has accelerated it further.

With this campaign, they tried to target the audience through leading influencers and let them know that weddings are still taking place keeping the health and safety concerns in consideration.

Additionally, it introduces the to-be-weds to the benefits of using digital planning tools like vendor directory, budget planning, guest listing, Community, Blogs etc.

Brief

Through this campaign, WeddingWire India wanted to build awareness about the brand and focus on the value it brings to its users to make their wedding planning that much easier, even during the pandemic. Partnering with both single as well as married influencers in India the campaign aimed at introducing those getting married to the benefits of using digital wedding planning tools, which is even more relevant in today’s scenario due to the pandemic. It further talks about various aspects of planning a wedding from the eyes of leading influencers who are either planning or have planned their own wedding or of someone close to them.

Creative Idea

Engage with top lifestyle influencers, who are both single as well as married, in India to introduce those getting married to the benefits of using digital wedding planning tools.

Challenges

To introduce the ease and popularity of digitization in an industry that is majorly driven by word-of-mouth recommendations and following traditional footsteps was a challenge that we tried to absolve through this campaign. Digitization is a way forward process and as a constantly functioning industry, it must be incorporated to make the proceedings fruitful.

Thus, the collaboration was aimed at delivering the importance of the modern approach to online wedding planning.

Execution

Indian Wedding Market Consumer Survey is based on data among 700 urban Indian millennials and their families across India. The survey was fielded from July to August 2020 to users who got married in 2019/2020 or were engaged to be married in 2020/2021. Respondents were recruited via email, SMS, community, and social media channels of WeddingWire India. The survey was conducted by Hanover Research and covered all major metros, Tier I and Tier II cities in India.

In yet another influencer activity, the platform partnered with both single as well as married influencers in India to introduce those getting married to the benefits of using digital wedding planning tools. The campaign went live on 25 November 2020 with nine influencers sharing their personal experiences of being a part of the wedding planning process.

WeddingWire engaged with leading lifestyle influencers like Saachi Bhasin, Simar Walia, Sheena Sherwani, Swagata Dev, Natasha Luthra, Rupali Hasija, Krishna Talesara, Ashwini Dixit, and Prableen Kaur Bhomrah.

The aim was to generate a minimum of 10million impressions during the course of the campaign.

Results

Quantitative

As per the website traffic, from the launch of the campaign till now, WeddingWire has observed an increase in the total number of users by 25%, with the number of new users increasing by 27%.

The campaign generated over 1.2 Crore impressions across platforms, within two weeks. Viewers followed in the footsteps of their favorite influencers with posts of their own, generating over 1.18 Crores in reach and 6.6 lakh+ in views overall.

Qualitative

Through the Karo #ShaadiKiTaiyari campaign, they were able to build awareness for WeddingWire India, and what value it was able to add to user’s lives further reassuring existing users and informing newer ones that WeddingWire India is available to help all couples and their families, as well as support vendor partners even through these uncertain times

CMO Quotes

Through our in-house efforts, the “Karo #ShaadiKiTaiyari with WeddingWire India” campaign is targeted to encourage couples in India to take charge and know that WeddingWire India’s Wedding Planning App, is their one-stop solution for all their wedding planning-related woes. We engaged with nine influencers, from across the country, in the fashion and lifestyle space to help spread our message that WeddingWire India will be there at every step of everyone’s wedding planning journey – Anam Zubair, Marketing Head, WeddingWire India.

Comments